Mission Pacific Beach Resort Named No. 1 Resort Hotel in The Continental U.S. and No. 1 California Resort Hotel in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards For 2024

"It is with immense pride that we celebrate this No. 1 achievement for Mission Pacific, which is a testament to our resort team's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and outstanding service," said Tim Obert, area managing director, Hyatt.

Opened in 2021, Mission Pacific Beach Resort, part of The Bicester Collection, is a vibrant 161-room oceanfront destination. Undeniably Southern Californian, the hotel is charged with local creative energy, speaking to discerning travelers who appreciate the unpretentious vibes of San Diego County. A dining destination in its own right, Mission Pacific is home to Valle, a MICHELIN-starred restaurant from Baja's acclaimed chef Roberto Alcocer, paying homage to Mexico's Valle de Guadalupe. Additional onsite venues include High/Low and The Rooftop Bar, an all-day beach club oasis, with sunset views and regular DJ sessions. The restored Top Gun House, beloved for its appearance in the 1986 hit film Top Gun, is also situated on Mission Pacific's grounds. Lovers of the classic film can enjoy Americana desserts at The Top Gun House, offering signature hand pies filled with seasonal, locally picked fruits.

Located steps away, Mission Pacific's sister resort The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, a Destination by Hyatt resort, is ranked amongst the Top 15 within the Best Continental U.S. The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa, also part of The Bicester Collection, embodies the spirit of classic coastal living, emblematic of a favorite family beach house with a nautically inspired, eye-catching aesthetic. Signature amenities at the 226-room beachfront resort include an expansive pool deck with ocean views; the indulgent Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge, signature restaurant Piper and sunset hotspot The Shore Room.

A quintessential San Diego County surf town, Oceanside touts amazing weather year-round and pristine coasts brimming with culinary adventures, boutique shopping and artistic treasures. Both Mission Pacific and The Seabird are conveniently accessible for guests arriving by train, and centrally located between two major airports – 40 miles north of San Diego Airport and 50 miles south of John Wayne Orange County Airport. Guests can enjoy attractions across the region including Disneyland, SeaWorld, San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND, Petco Park MLB Stadium, Downtown Los Angeles and more.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards are known as an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers make plans to set out on trips around the globe. For more information or to book a beachfront stay at Mission Pacific, please visit missionpacifichotel.com, or for The Seabird, please visit theseabirdresort.com.

About JdV by Hyatt

A community for the spirited, the light-hearted, the young-at-heart, the JdV by Hyatt brand offers a collection of vibrant, independent hotels that are true reflections of the urban neighborhoods we call home. Embracing its namesake (joie de vivre), the JdV by Hyatt brand invites guests and locals alike to connect, live in the moment and celebrate the joy of life. Each hotel provides an experience that is inclusive in spirit and space, inviting all to make each stay yours truly. Follow @JDVHotels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for news and updates. For more information, please visit www.jdvbyhyatt.com.

About Destination by Hyatt

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location. Ranging from upper-upscale to luxury, each property is purposefully crafted to be a place of immersive discoveries, authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. As an honored host, each Destination by Hyatt location connects guests to both people and place—offering a sense of belonging that invites all to make our destination yours. For more information, visit destinationbyhyatt.com. Follow the Destination by Hyatt brand on Instagram: @destinationhotels, Twitter: @Destination, and Facebook: Destination Hotels. visit allinclusive.hyatt.com, call +1-800-760 0944 or contact a preferred travel agent. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattAllIn

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 15 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations

About The Bicester Collection

Since its creation in 1995, The Bicester Collection, created and operated by Value Retail, has reimagined the boundaries around the worlds of luxury retail, hospitality, live music and sports entertainment; curating extraordinary experiences for the world's most discerning guests. Located near to the gateway cities of Europe, China, and North America, The Bicester Collection's 12 Villages are world-renowned as iconic, open-air shopping destinations. Each offers the world's best brands at incredible value, as well as celebrated restaurants and peerless services. The Bicester Collection brings together extraordinary live music and sports experiences at the first of a new generation of arenas, UBS Arena (home of the New York Islanders ice hockey team); a pioneering concert venue featuring the Isles Lab Team concept store. The Collection's award-winning hotel destinations, Mission Pacific Beach Resort and The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa (with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Valle; Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge; and locally curated boutique The Ozone), are vibrant destinations in Southern California's hidden gem, Oceanside, San Diego County. The Bicester Collection exists to be experienced in the real world. To be actual, not virtual. To be lived. Discover more at www.TheBicesterCollection.com

