Mission success: Ritonavir crystallization experiments conducted in space worked flawlessly

We're thrilled with these results. Being able to conduct pharmaceutical experiments in microgravity is a game-changer and opens the door for exciting discoveries to be made. Post this

Varda is the first company to autonomously process pharmaceuticals in space and bring them back to Earth. These results from Mission 1 show that the spacecraft and crystallization hardware performed flawlessly. Analytical testing at Improved Pharma confirmed that the space crystallization experiments were a success, and that the physical stability of all samples was preserved.

For more information, please refer to these earlier updates:

Discovery of Form III of ritonavir: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.cgd.2c01017

Launch into space: https://improvedpharma.com/improved-pharma-varda-space-industries-conducting-pharmaceutical-experiments-space/

On-board video of reentry from separation to landing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw4DseiPu7E

Successful recovery of the capsule: https://arstechnica.com/space/2024/02/vardas-drug-cooking-winnebago-will-be-remembered-as-a-space-pioneer/

Feature story in Forbes: https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexknapp/2024/03/20/this-startup-is-one-step-closer-to-making-drugs-in-space/?sh=6a35b6516b8e

About Improved Pharma

Improved Pharma is a research, consulting, and information company dedicated to improving pharmaceutical methods, formulations, and processes. Services include solid-state form studies, formulation design, synchrotron techniques, analytical testing, and expert consulting for the development and defense of intellectual property matters. The company was founded in 2006 by Stephen and Sarah Byrn, who also founded SSCI. For more information about Improved Pharma's services, please contact us at 1-765-463-9951 or [email protected].

About Varda Space Industries

Varda is a venture capital-backed company creating the first free-flying space stations and reentry vehicles ready-built for materials processing. Microgravity found in low Earth Orbit (LEO) makes it possible to precisely control the crystallization process during development and manufacturing to create valuable pharmaceutical products that cannot be created on Earth's surface. Varda has raised $53m+ from a cadre of world-class venture capital firms including, but not limited to: Founders Fund, Lux Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Khosla Ventures, and General Catalyst. For more information about Varda please contact [email protected] or visit varda.com.

Media Contact

Pam Smith, Improved Pharma, (765) 463-9951, [email protected], https://improvedpharma.com/

SOURCE Improved Pharma