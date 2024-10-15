Mission Welcomes Glenn Grant as SVP of Professional Services, Strengthening Customer Success in AWS Cloud and AI Initiatives

"Leading Professional Services is an exciting opportunity to work with an incredibly talented team of cloud, DevOps, and AI professionals.... It's exciting to be at the forefront of this industry, helping our customers move AI from experimentation to actual workloads on AWS." Post this

Since the acquisition, Grant has served as Mission's advisor and board member. At the same time, Grant worked as a business coach and entrepreneur advisor, helping tech companies increase their business value and build strong leadership teams. This experience in scaling businesses and working with private equity-backed ventures is invaluable as Mission grows and expands its services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glenn Grant back to Mission as our SVP of Professional Services," said Ted Stuart, Mission's President and COO. "Glenn's extensive expertise, entrepreneurial background, and deep understanding of our core values will be instrumental in elevating our AWS initiatives and enhancing our ability to drive customer success."

"Glenn and I go way back, and I'm excited to see him step into this role at Mission," said Jay Wessland, CTO of the Boston Celtics. "Glenn's deep understanding of AWS technologies and business strategy has always been impressive. His leadership will undoubtedly drive innovation and results for AWS customers, including us at the Celtics."

"Leading Professional Services is an exciting opportunity to work with an incredibly talented team of cloud, DevOps, and AI professionals," said Glenn Grant. "The advancement of AI technologies, coupled with our strong partnership with AWS, presents huge opportunities for our customers to achieve things they couldn't before with tools on AWS. It's exciting to be at the forefront of this industry, helping our customers move AI from experimentation to actual workloads on AWS."

As SVP of Professional Services, Grant will lead the team in implementing cutting-edge solutions and best practices to support Mission's growing customer base. He will focus on scaling the professional services organization to meet the increasing demand for AI and cloud services. "We're taking what we've learned over the last few years, especially in AI, machine learning, and data operations, and up leveling our already rock-solid cloud and DevOps offerings," Grant explained.

Grant's role reinforces Mission's commitment to reinvesting in AWS technologies and growing customer workloads on the AWS platform. This strategic direction aligns with Mission's goal of continually enhancing its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of its cloud customers.

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empowers businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). For more information, visit: http://www.missioncloud.com.

