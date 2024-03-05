Missionary to the Slavic World Releases Personal Narrative Textbook Outlining the Experience of Christians During the Late and Post-Soviet Periods

In "Witness to History 1979-2019," readers can experience true accounts of Christian churches and individuals under duress during totalitarian regimes of the early-Stalinist and middle-Soviet Khrushchev eras. Post this

Ham has also released "Pictorial Chronology 1979 to 2019," which serves as a visual follow-up to "Witness to History 1979-2019." Ham hopes this historic combined narrative will serve as a meaningful primer for those who may be interested in Christian mission in the former Soviet nations of East-Central Europe, the Baltic and Eurasia.

"I am grateful for the privilege of pursuing this spiritual calling for the journey that begins in Boston and ends in Yerevan," Ham said. Ham's book stems from her cross-cultural mission and 40-year calling from God.

"Witness to History 1979-2019: Assisting God's People in East-Central Europe, Russia, Armenia During the Late Soviet and Early Post-Soviet Years"

By Kaarina A. Ham, Ph.D

ISBN: 9798823002158 (softcover); 9798823002165 (hardcover); 9798823002141 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kaarina Ann Ham, Ph.D, was raised in Western New York by parents committed to the Great Commission. Adolescent years took her family to New England where the missionary calling progressed. Her undergraduate study at Eastern Nazarene College and graduate study at Fuller Theological Seminary furthered the urge toward cross-cultural mission. 1979 marked the beginning of travels to the Soviet Union, followed by pioneering missionary service in the Soviet Satellite States of East-Central Europe during the 1980s, and a focus on the post-Soviet Russian Federation during the 1990s. In recent years, a deep tug at her heart has brought her to the Republic of Armenia. To learn more, please visit AuthorHouse.

