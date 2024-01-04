MissionOG Announces Promotion of Kevin Leonard to Partner and Zack Strauss to Senior Associate

"We are thrilled to elevate Kevin to the role of Partner. His unwavering dedication over the past seven years has been admirable, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we shape the future of our investment team." Post this

George Krautzel, Managing Partner of MissionOG, noted, "We are thrilled to elevate Kevin to the role of Partner. His unwavering dedication over the past seven years has been admirable, and we look forward to his continued contributions as we shape the future of our investment team and enhance our support of pioneering companies in FinTech, software, and data solutions."

Zack joined MissionOG as an analyst in 2021 and quickly became a pivotal asset to the investment team. During his tenure, Zack has significantly enriched our portfolio performance tracking, facilitated deal sourcing and diligence processes, and refined our thematic approach to investing. His contributions were instrumental to our investments in companies such as d1g1t, Roots Automation, and Yardstik. Prior to joining MissionOG, Zack gained experience in investment banking with Janney Montgomery Scott. He holds a BS in Finance from Tulane University.

Andy Newcomb, Managing Partner of MissionOG, commented, "Zack's promotion underscores his ongoing development as an investment professional. He hit the ground running and has mightily contributed to the advancement of our processes at the intersection of investment themes and deal sourcing. We eagerly anticipate his continued contributions to the firm."

About MissionOG

MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. We apply our experience and capabilities to a group of highly skilled and passionate entrepreneurs whose businesses are on the cusp of exponential growth. The firm is managed by operators and investors who have effectively built early to growth stage businesses and guided them through successful acquisitions. MissionOG is headquartered in Philadelphia. The firm was founded in 2013 and has approximately $400 million in assets under management across four funds. For more information visit https://missionog.com/.

Media Contact

Kelsey O'Neill, MissionOG, 1 267-239-5869 104, [email protected]

SOURCE MissionOG