MissionOG Welcomes Former J.P. Morgan Executive Jason Tiede as New Managing Partner to Strengthen B2B FinTech Investment Capabilities

MissionOG, an operator-led high growth equity firm focused on B2B FinTech, software, and data companies, today announced that Jason Tiede has joined the Firm as a Managing Partner, and will be a General Partner for its upcoming Fund IV.
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason brings more than two decades of leadership experience across global financial institutions, most recently at J.P. Morgan, where he spearheaded strategic investments, M&A, and FinTech partnerships that delivered an award-winning innovation agenda for their Payments business. His deep expertise in financial services, emerging technologies, and international markets will strengthen MissionOG's ability to partner with founders building transformative financial technology platforms.
"We are delighted to welcome Jason to our leadership team," said George Krautzel, Managing Partner, MissionOG. "His proven track record of scaling digital payment platforms, combined with his global perspective and operator experience, will further strengthen MissionOG's ability to source, support, and accelerate the next generation of category-defining B2B FinTech companies. Jason's leadership will be instrumental as we expand our investment platform and deliver value to both our portfolio companies and investors." Andy Newcomb, Managing Partner, MissionOG, added, "Jason's proven background as a successful operator with an early-stage payments company, Ecount, combined with his subsequent roles with J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, and Citi, positions him well to add tremendous value to our existing and future portfolio companies."
At J.P. Morgan, Jason drove initiatives across payments, digital transformation, and FinTech collaboration, giving him unique insight into how the financial technology ecosystem is evolving. At MissionOG, he will focus on sourcing, scaling, and supporting investments in high-growth companies, while engaging with founders to navigate industry shifts and expand into new markets.
Jason's career began as a founding member of Ecount, where he worked alongside current MissionOG Managing Partner Andy Newcomb to grow the company through its acquisition by Citi in 2007. Following the acquisition, he moved to Hong Kong, where he held senior leadership positions at Citi and Bank of America, launching new products across Asia-Pacific and managing established business lines. In 2014, Jason returned to the U.S. to create and lead the Global Transaction Services (GTS) Innovation Team at Bank of America, delivering next-generation financial solutions to corporate clients.
Jason shared, "I could not be more excited and honored to join the MissionOG team. The Firm's track record of top performance is a direct result of its focus, discipline and ultimately the power of operator-led growth equity investing." Jason continued, "In today's rapidly evolving environment, founders, now more than ever, value investors who have sat in their seats and can be trusted partners to help them innovate, differentiate and scale their companies."
Founded in 2013, MissionOG has invested in 39 B2B FinTech, software, and data startups that are driving efficiency and innovation across global markets. The addition of Jason Tiede reflects the Firm's continued commitment to expanding its world-class team to support entrepreneurs at the forefront of technological disruption.
About MissionOG
MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. To help accelerate their partner companies, the firm invests financial capital and leverages a broad network of industry experts. Headquartered in Philadelphia, MissionOG is led by a team that has effectively built and scaled companies through their various stages of growth to successful acquisitions.
