Missionpharma boosts supply chain productivity with GoComet

Historically, logistics teams engaged and collaborated with individual stakeholders—suppliers, agents, LSPs, etc.—via emails and telephone calls, resulting in a slow and siloed process.

"We lacked transparency and didn't have a clear overview of who was dealing with which transporter. If someone was sick or absent, the transport could lie in that person's email without being taken care of," said Søren Grubbe, Global Head of IT & Logistics at Missionpharma, highlighting the challenges of their previous process.

Grubbe chose to partner with GoComet after evaluating different vendors in the industry, noting the system's benefits and ease of use as the most important factor behind their decision. The team's unanimous confidence in the platform allowed Missionpharma to roll it out swiftly to all stakeholders. "We got a setup that was designed to fit our business," he added.

Missionpharma's supply chain technology stack includes GoComet's three key modules – Smart Ocean Schedules, Freight Negotiation Platform, and a Control Tower Solution – allowing all stakeholders to transition from emails to a digital enabling platform for their supply chain.

The upgraded system resulted in a 5% reduction in transportation spending last year due to automated negotiations. Additionally, the team also reported a significant boost in productivity with little to no manual intervention. "We're now able to handle 20-30% more shipments with the same number of people," says Grubbe.

Furthermore, ever since it's rollout nearly two years ago, the new system has significantly enhanced Missionpharma's customer communication. They can now proactively inform customers about shipment delays, boosting customer satisfaction and trust. This proactive approach has been well-received and has strengthened their reputation for reliability and efficiency.

About GoComet: GoComet is the world's most intuitive, easy-to-use supply chain visibility platform, powered by AI to automate end-to-end logistics for manufacturing companies. It enables businesses to leverage cutting-edge technology to innovate logistics and reduce costs. Utilized by enterprises across industries, GoComet combines data science with machine intelligence to maximize savings and make logistics management efficient and fast by reducing manual workloads, eliminating miscommunication, and leveraging data. Users gain efficiency and transparency in the freight procurement process and unique insights through auto-generated reports for fast, data-driven decision-making. GoComet serves over 500 enterprises, including Bazooka Candy, Lycra, Amcor, and General Mills.

About Missionpharma: Missionpharma is a leading supplier of generic pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, hospital equipment and medical kits to public and private institutions, international development organizations and the UN. Missionpharma is a part of CFAO Healthcare - the healthcare division of the CFAO Group - a major distributor of international brands in Africa. With offices in Denmark, India and China the company employs 150 people worldwide delivering medicines and medical equipments to 100,000 people yearly

