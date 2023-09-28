Missouri's $2.3 Billion Lead Battery Industry puts the State in an Enviable Position for Next-Generation Batteries

"Here in Missouri, Doe Run's mineral and metal recycling resources include lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony. These metals are critical to the clean energy revolution taking place across the globe." - Matthew Wohl, president and CEO of Doe Run Tweet this

8,550 jobs,

$553.7 million in labor income,

in labor income, $2.3 billion in overall economic impact, and

in overall economic impact, and $71,500 in average annual wages per worker.

Of those totals, Doe Run's statewide impacts total:

1,080 direct jobs,

2,620 combined direct and indirect jobs,

$103.8 million in direct labor income,

in direct labor income, $715 million in overall economic impact, and

in overall economic impact, and $96,300 in average annual wages per worker.

Missouri is home to three lead battery manufacturing plants; two lead battery recycling facilities, including Doe Run's facility in Boss, Missouri; and Doe Run's six underground mines and four mills, all supporting the global battery industry.

Growth opportunities for Missouri industry

Demand for rechargeable battery power is expected to skyrocket in the coming years as countries compete for resources to generate and store more power from non-fossil fuel sources, such as from wind and solar generation. By 2030, the global rechargeable battery market is projected to more than triple to reach 3,000 gigawatt hours (GwH), up from 850 (GwH) hours of usage in 2020. [i]

"Having a secure domestic supply of minerals and metals is foundational to U.S. security and maintaining the American way of life," said Matthew Wohl, president and CEO of Doe Run. "Here in Missouri, Doe Run's mineral and metal recycling resources include lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony. These metals are critical to the clean energy revolution taking place across the globe."

Presently, the U.S. is 100% reliant on net imports for 15 minerals, 12 of which are on the critical minerals list. China and Canada supply the largest number of these nonfuel mineral commodities.

"Energy experts acknowledge it will take a variety of battery chemistries and other technologies to transition to non-fossil fuel energy solutions," Wohl added. "Because the mineral form of lead is prevalent in parts of Missouri, it is natural that Missouri's lead battery industry is among the top in the nation. What is less known is that in its mineral resources, and at its recycling facility, Doe Run has access to significant amounts of zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony. These resources, combined with the Missouri governor's focus on workforce development, Missouri's strong manufacturing base, and the research and academic center of excellence at Missouri University of Science and Technology make Missouri uniquely poised to take a leadership role in the U.S. battery energy storage market and help deliver on clean energy sources."

Lead battery background

The domestic lead battery industry annually contributes nearly $33 billion to the U.S. economy and supports 38,000 direct jobs across 38 states.[ii] Lead batteries provide 50% of the world's rechargeable battery capacity and remain an integral part of more than 1.5 billion vehicles world-wide, including electric vehicles (EVs), for operation of safety systems (like braking and steering) and other onboard accessories. Lead batteries are also essential in material handling, communications, data storage, and emergency power backup for all critical infrastructure. In addition, lead is used for bridge stabilization, nuclear energy storage, ammunition, nuclear submarine batteries and a variety of other military and medical purposes.

Doe Run annually recycles about 370 million pounds of lead-bearing materials, including approximately 8.5 million recycled lead batteries. Doe Run's lead recycling business provides about 12% of the U.S. domestic supply of lead for the battery manufacturing industry. About 30% of the U.S. lead supply is imported. Because the U.S. no longer produces lead metal from mining resources, Doe Run exports 100% of its annual lead concentrate production of approximately 170,000 tons for conversion to lead metal. Much of this metal finds its way back into the U.S. market either as ingots or as finished lead batteries for the U.S. market.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company providing vital minerals and metals to the global market. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates mines located in southeast Missouri from where it produces lead, zinc and copper concentrates. Doe Run also operates one of the world's largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Missouri. Company mineral and metal resources contain lead, zinc, copper, cobalt, nickel, tin and antimony – all vital metals to support a more sustainable energy future. Doe Run has additional operations in Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit www.doerun.com.

