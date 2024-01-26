Misty Mountain Threadworks Climbs To New Heights with Cetec ERP

American-made Misty Mountain Threadworks implements Cetec ERP to cut down turn-around time on their custom-made harnesses.

BANNER ELK, N.C., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Misty Mountain Threadworks (MMT) is scaling new heights with Cetec ERP! With a comprehensive, all-in-one platform including orders, inventory, and accounting, MMT no longer feels weighed down with their haphazard system of spreadsheets. "With QuickBooks I couldn't really see that we were going to be able to continue to gain efficiency," explains Jennifer Kearse, Accounting Manager at MMT. "With Cetec ERP, I'm certain that we will."

Based in Austin TX, Cetec ERP specializes in solutions for small and mid-sized manufacturers like MMT who require custom workorder tracking and scheduling tools. Cetec ERP offers a full-suite, enterprise business platform with a user-friendly design that is affordable and easily implementable compared to a lot of other ERP systems on the market today.

American-made Misty Mountain Threadworks makes load-rated harnesses used in mountain climbing and military operations. Founded in 1985, MMT was running on Quickbooks and spreadsheets until their business volume began to stretch their ability to keep up on manual systems.

MMT realized that they were outgrowing their system of spreadsheets, and needed a robust system designed for manufacturing. Kearse led the charge on finding an ERP system that met all three of her requirements: a system that could keep up with their production floor needs, fall within their budget range, and support their team as they implemented and worked in the system.

Cloud-based Cetec ERP is designed uniquely for manufacturing, and offers a variety of solutions for MRP and labor tracking. This allowed Misty Mountain Threadworks to rapidly adopt the new platform, and immediately begin to see a return on their investment.

Jennifer Kearse says that Cetec ERP has made MMT's day-to-day operations much simpler, "I think manufacturing in general is kind of operating in the dark ages. Cetec ERP moved us light years forward, in terms of connecting everything between inventory and production and our orders. It's a great platform to launch you into the 21st century. You can use it to grow as well. And I think that's what we hope to do."

