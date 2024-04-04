MIT Professional Education Earns International Recognition for Innovation and Commitment to Global Learning

"MIT Professional Education has not only implemented transformational offerings for learners across the globe, but significantly expanded the diversity and breadth of its learning community," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education. Post this

"In a world where professional education has evolved so dramatically over the past five years, MIT Professional Education has not only implemented transformational offerings for learners across the globe, but significantly expanded the diversity and breadth of its learning community. This success is furthering our mission to provide MIT's knowledge and experience to professionals globally, enabling them to develop the necessary skills to vigorously address the great human and technical challenges of the post-pandemic world," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

The award also spotlighted the Global Programs' innovative course design. The new multilingual model of "socially directed" pedagogy marries science and technology with humanistic fields and the social sciences to interrogate, understand, and lead societal impact toward more equitable and sustainable outcomes. This unique framework allows learners to foster meaningful societal development.

"Global Programs do more than just prepare professionals for the future, they are shaping the very landscape of global education and how, through lifelong learning, universities can be agile and disseminate learning and content more broadly, efficiently, and effectively," said Clara Piloto, Senior Director of Global Programs at MIT Professional Education. "Many participants who have taken these courses have transformed their lives and are impacting their countries and their societies by starting new companies or working on projects that achieve international impact."

Pant and Piloto accepted the award during UPCEA's annual conference in Boston on March 27, 2024. Press images are available here.

To learn about all programs offered through MIT Professional Education, click here.

