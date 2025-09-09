MIT Professional Education Launches New Course on Applied Agentic AI for Organizational Transformation

"This latest course sits at the intersection of technology and business—going beyond the basics of generative AI to explore how autonomous agents can transform entire business processes." Post this

"Just as cloud reshaped the economics of IT, agents will redefine business operations. In industries such as consulting and business process outsourcing, agents are already outperforming human-led processes with greater speed, consistency, and even empathy. Our course equips leaders to understand this shift, move from efficiency to automation to transformation, and capture agentic AI's full value," said Dr. Abel Sanchez, Executive Director of MIT's Geospatial Data Center, part of the Schwarzman College of Computing.

Designed for strategic leaders and innovators, the program blends organizational strategy with technical depth —examining infrastructure questions like what models and platforms to use and how to connect agents into digital ecosystems at enterprise scale. Alongside hands-on agent building, participants will also learn applied strategies for scaling AI responsibly, factoring in ethics, as well as the rising costs and power demands of running agents at scale.

"The energy footprint of agentic computing is intensifying: hyperscalers are already consuming tens of terawatt-hours annually, placing unprecedented strain on the electric grid and driving urgent demand for grid modernization, renewable integration, and AI-optimized power management," said John R. Williams, Professor of Information Engineering and faculty member in the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing.

The course also explores emerging practices such as vibe living, which lower the expertise required to build and interact with agents, accelerating enterprise adoption. By the end of the program, participants will be able to:

Assess the strategic impact of generative and agentic AI—identifying where in the organization AI can drive efficiencies and where it can enable true transformation.

Understand the infrastructure and models required for AI adoption—including what different models can and cannot do, their costs, performance trade-offs, and how to select the right tools for the enterprise.

Advance through the three phases of AI adoption—from amplifying existing workflows, to automating core processes, to ultimately transforming business models at scale.

Integrate agents into digital ecosystems—ensuring interoperability with existing platforms and enterprise systems so that AI functions as a cohesive, agentic layer across the organization.

Develop a personalized AI adoption roadmap—planning for the future with an approach that accounts for governance, compliance, and the rising energy demands of running agents at scale.

"Agentic AI represents an extraordinary opportunity—but the real disruption comes from failing to act quickly. At MIT Professional Education, our mission is to prepare leaders to meet this moment by providing the knowledge and confidence necessary to guide their organizations through successful transformation," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

Registration is now open for the September 30 course start date. To enroll, click here!

