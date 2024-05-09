MIT Professional Education Offers Industry New Cutting-Edge Courses in Sustainability and Energy

Latest learning opportunities enable industry professionals and organizations to navigate the complexities of sustainable business practices
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Professional Education is proud to unveil its latest lineup of courses focusing on Sustainability and Energy. These world-class learning opportunities cover a range of topics designed to empower organizations and industry professionals with the expertise needed to navigate the intricate landscape of sustainability practices more effectively.
"These new courses support and bolster MIT's broader mission to help tackle climate change as a societal priority. They aim to provide organizations and professionals globally the knowledge and innovative practical skills that can be immediately applied in real-world settings to drive meaningful change and enable a more sustainable future for us all," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.
The 2024 courses include:
- Sustainable Infrastructure Systems: Planning and Operations: Explore systems theory as the basis for the analysis, development, and engineering of sustainable, adaptable technological systems. Lead Instructors: Olivier de Weck, Afreen Siddiqi
- Circular Economy: Transition for Future Sustainability: Provides a fundamental yet multidimensional understanding of the meaning and evolution of a circular economy, including the roles of material science, economic and institutional structures, and technology. Lead Instructors: Olivier de Weck, John E. Fernández, Afreen Siddiqi
- Clean Energy: Technological Change to Meet Emissions Reductions Targets: Presents a holistic and quantitative picture of climate change solutions—including both hardware and software—to meet emissions reduction targets. Lead Instructor: Jessika Trancik
- Life Cycle Assessment: Quantifying Environmental Impacts: Learn the process for how to conduct a life cycle analysis (LCA), in accordance with the methods and policies defined by the International Standardization Organization (ISO). Lead Instructors: Jeremy Gregory, Elsa Olivetti
- Sustainability: Strategies and Opportunities For Industry: Discover the necessary sustainability tools to convert the knowledge acquired from this program into real, actionable strategies in your own organization while maximizing profits. Lead Instructor: John E. Fernández
- Sustainable Real Estate: Economics and Business: Delve into the economic fundamentals and business strategies of sustainable real estate development, management, and investment. Lead Instructors: Siqi Zheng, Zhengzhen Tan
MIT Professional Education also offers two longer form Professional Certificate Programs:
- Certificate Program in Sustainability, which covers a range of topics from the global environment to industries and infrastructure to complex geopolitical dynamics.
- "Chief Sustainability Officer" Blended Professional Certificate, focused on helping professionals make the leap from a sustainability professional to becoming a senior sustainability officer.
To learn more about MIT Professional Education's 2024 courses in sustainability and energy, or to register, visit: professional.mit.edu/course-catalog
