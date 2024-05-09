MIT Professional Education Offers Industry New Cutting-Edge Courses in Sustainability and Energy

"These new courses support and bolster MIT's broader mission to help tackle climate change as a societal priority," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education. Post this

The 2024 courses include:

MIT Professional Education also offers two longer form Professional Certificate Programs:

Certificate Program in Sustainability, which covers a range of topics from the global environment to industries and infrastructure to complex geopolitical dynamics. "Chief Sustainability Officer" Blended Professional Certificate, focused on helping professionals make the leap from a sustainability professional to becoming a senior sustainability officer.

To learn more about MIT Professional Education's 2024 courses in sustainability and energy, or to register, visit: professional.mit.edu/course-catalog

About MIT Professional Education

MIT Professional Education is a leader in technology and engineering education for working professionals globally pursuing career advancement, and for organizations seeking to meet modern-day challenges by expanding the knowledge and skills of their employees. Our courses and Professional Certificate Programs are delivered in a range of formats – in-person (on-campus and live virtual), online, and through blended approaches to meet the needs of today's learners.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain, MIT Professional Education, 1 6178941153, [email protected], https://professional.mit.edu/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=pe-2024

SOURCE MIT Professional Education