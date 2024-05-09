MIT Professional Education Offers Industry New Cutting-Edge Courses in Sustainability and Energy

Latest learning opportunities enable industry professionals and organizations to navigate the complexities of sustainable business practices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Professional Education is proud to unveil its latest lineup of courses focusing on Sustainability and Energy. These world-class learning opportunities cover a range of topics designed to empower organizations and industry professionals with the expertise needed to navigate the intricate landscape of sustainability practices more effectively.

"These new courses support and bolster MIT's broader mission to help tackle climate change as a societal priority. They aim to provide organizations and professionals globally the knowledge and innovative practical skills that can be immediately applied in real-world settings to drive meaningful change and enable a more sustainable future for us all," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education.

The 2024 courses include:

MIT Professional Education also offers two longer form Professional Certificate Programs:

  1. Certificate Program in Sustainability, which covers a range of topics from the global environment to industries and infrastructure to complex geopolitical dynamics.
  2. "Chief Sustainability Officer" Blended Professional Certificate, focused on helping professionals make the leap from a sustainability professional to becoming a senior sustainability officer.

To learn more about MIT Professional Education's 2024 courses in sustainability and energy, or to register, visit: professional.mit.edu/course-catalog

About MIT Professional Education

MIT Professional Education is a leader in technology and engineering education for working professionals globally pursuing career advancement, and for organizations seeking to meet modern-day challenges by expanding the knowledge and skills of their employees. Our courses and Professional Certificate Programs are delivered in a range of formats – in-person (on-campus and live virtual), online, and through blended approaches to meet the needs of today's learners.

