MIT Professional Education Sponsors an Evening of Music, Hope, and Optimism with the MIT Summer Philharmonic Orchestra

"Music has a unique ability to connect people across cultures and communities through a shared human experience." Post this

"Prokofiev and Dvořák each wrote music that looks toward something larger than the present moment," said Ogata. "Together, these works create a program that feels especially meaningful for our 27th season. We look forward to welcoming audiences to Kresge for a powerful evening of music with MIT colleagues, friends, and members of the broader community."

Proudly sponsored by MIT Professional Education since the orchestra's founding in 1995, MITSPO is Greater Boston's premier summer community orchestra, composed of approximately 104 accomplished musicians from the MIT community and Greater Boston.

"Music has a unique ability to connect people across cultures and communities through a shared human experience," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education. "At a time when we are celebrating America's 250th anniversary of independence, we feel particularly proud to support this long-standing tradition of bringing world-class classical music to the ears of the Greater Boston community, reflecting MIT's continued commitment to learning, innovation and community service."

Beyond sponsoring this annual event, MIT Professional Education delivers transformative learning programs for technology and engineering professionals and organizations around the globe, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to solve complex challenges and create a better future.

For more information about the concert, click here! Early arrival is encouraged to ensure a seat.

About MIT Professional Education

MIT Professional Education is a leader in technology and engineering education for working professionals globally, pursuing knowledge advancement, and for organizations seeking to meet modern-day challenges by expanding the knowledge and skills of their employees. Our lifelong learning courses and Professional Certificate Programs are delivered in a range of formats – in-person, on-campus, on-site, live virtual, online, and through blended and hybrid approaches to meet the needs of today's learners and the global workforce.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain, MIT Professional Education, 1 6178941153, [email protected], https://professional.mit.edu

SOURCE MIT Professional Education