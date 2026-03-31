MIT Professional Education to Offer Enterprise Additive Manufacturing Program with Integrated RAPID + TCT Experience

"The most effective way to learn additive manufacturing is to connect technical possibility with business reality," said Professor Hart, lead instructor of the program. Post this

Participants work through the full decision-making process behind the adoption of additive manufacturing, from defining the application and optimizing the design to evaluating materials, manufacturing methods, sourcing considerations, and overall business value. The goal is to leave with not just a stronger understanding of additive manufacturing but with a concrete plan they can bring back to their organizations.

A defining feature of this year's course is its integration with RAPID + TCT, which turns one of the industry's biggest trade shows into an extension of the classroom. MIT faculty and staff help learners prepare customized show-floor plans aligned with their project goals, guiding them toward the vendors, technologies, and partners most relevant to their needs. This gives participants the opportunity to test assumptions, evaluate options, and better understand what is commercially possible today.

"The most effective way to learn additive manufacturing is to connect technical possibility with business reality," said Professor Hart, lead instructor of the program. "This course is designed to help participants move from an idea or problem statement to a practical implementation strategy—one grounded in design, process selection, cost, supply chain considerations, and direct engagement with industry stakeholders making these technologies possible."

The program also reflects the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of additive manufacturing. In addition to MIT's academic expertise in design, manufacturing, and advanced production technologies, this year's instructional team includes Mandana Moshiri, who brings deep industrial experience in metal additive manufacturing, adding another layer of real-world perspective to the program's technical and strategic focus.

"At MIT Professional Education, we believe deeply in following MIT's motto of mens et manus—mind and hand," said Bhaskar Pant, Executive Director of MIT Professional Education. "This course brings that philosophy to life by giving learners both the strategic understanding and the practical exposure to evaluate additive manufacturing in context, engage directly with industry, experienced instructors, and return to their organizations ready to apply what they have learned."

Enterprise Additive Manufacturing may be taken on its own or applied toward MIT Professional Education's Professional Certificate Program in Innovation & Technology or the Professional Certificate Program in Design & Manufacturing.

Registration is open through April 3, 2026.

To learn more or enroll, visit the MIT Professional Education course page for the Enterprise Additive Manufacturing course.

About MIT Professional Education

MIT Professional Education is a leader in technology and engineering education for working professionals globally pursuing knowledge advancement, and for organizations seeking to meet modern-day challenges by expanding the knowledge and skills of their employees. Our lifelong learning courses and Professional Certificate Programs are delivered in a range of formats – in-person, on-campus, on-site, live virtual, online, and through blended and hybrid approaches to meet the needs of today's learners and the global workforce.

Media Contact

Andrea LePain, On Behalf of MIT Professional Education, 1 617-894-1153, [email protected]

SOURCE MIT Professional Education