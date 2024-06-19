MIT Sloan Executive Education and MIT Schwarzman College of Computing Launch AI Executive Academy

This two-week, on-campus program will provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) across industries, bridging the gap between AI technology and business leadership through practical, hand-on learning experiences. Post this

To ensure participants can apply AI strategies effectively within their organizations, content for this program will cover recent developments in AI and cutting-edge research insights, aiding in the understanding of emerging opportunities and challenges. Additionally, industry spotlights will demonstrate practical applications of AI, and discussions among expert panelists will include the potential of AI in the near future, as well as the limitations and weaknesses of the technology.

"AI will truly transform almost every industry. A comprehensive understanding of AI, which the AI Executive Academy provides, will be critical for executives to drive business growth," said Sertac Karaman, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Director of the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS).

Ideal participants for this course include senior executives and experienced business leaders in technical or non-technical functions who seek to effectively analyze, articulate, and apply key AI management and leadership insights in their work. It is particularly beneficial to those managing individuals and teams who are responsible for the design and delivery of AI and other transformative technology initiatives in any industry.

In addition to earning an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Digital Business upon completion of this program, participants will also acquire the following:

A more sophisticated understanding of the breadth and depth of AI, including its ethical and social dimensions

Practical strategies for leveraging AI in their organization

New frameworks for analyzing and evaluating the impact of AI on their business or industry

The ability to navigate AI challenges, seize opportunities, and create new value for the long term

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

