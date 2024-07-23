MIT Sloan Executive Education Expands AI Course Offerings with 'Frontiers of Generative AI in Business'

The 'Frontiers of Generative AI in Business' course is designed to equip leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness the transformative power of AI, and reduce time to impact – Paul McDonagh-Smith, senior lecturer of IT and Executive Education with MIT Sloan School of Management Post this

The course hopes to endow participants with the ability to think creatively about how AI can be applied within their organization. Geared specifically toward senior level executives, content of the course will feature an array of topics from identifying areas to integrate AI into their business to accelerating their company's AI capabilities.

"The 'Frontiers of Generative AI in Business' course is designed to equip leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness the transformative power of AI, and reduce time to impact," said Paul McDonagh-Smith, senior lecturer of IT and Executive Education with MIT Sloan School of Management. "At MIT Sloan, we are committed to driving innovation and providing executives with cutting-edge insights that will redefine business practices and create new opportunities for growth."

In addition to earning credit toward an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Digital Business, participants who complete this course will also gain an understanding in the following:

Defining and describing the business implications of key technology techniques that underpin Generative AI

Building organizational awareness and consensus around ethical concerns such as bias, accountability, and transparency in Generative AI systems

Identifying areas for Generative AI integration in your existing and emergent products, services, platforms, and tasks

Generating ideas for gaining strategic advantage through the application of AI in your business

Anticipating and preparing for the next frontiers in Generative AI

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

