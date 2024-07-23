MIT Sloan Executive Education Expands AI Course Offerings with 'Frontiers of Generative AI in Business'

New program equips leaders with advanced AI strategies for transforming business operations and driving innovation
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education today announced the expansion of its AI education offerings with its new Frontiers of Generative AI in Business course, created in partnership with MIT's Schwarzman College of Computing. This two-day in-person program will help provide executives and business leaders with a comprehensive understanding of what Generative AI entails and how it can significantly impact their organizations. Enrollment for the first session is now open, which takes place September 5-6, and will include interactive workshops leveraging AI chatbots, guest speakers working in the Generative AI field and group discussions with fellow participants.
"As we stand here today, we recognize the capabilities of generative AI, and as we move forward a reasonable expectation will be to see Generative AI systems continue to evolve and their reach extend in society and organizations," said Antonio Torralba, the Delta Electronics professor and head of the AI+D faculty at the MIT Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS). "In this course we want to give participants a clear sense of today´s Generative AI Frontiers and future trajectories to help inform and support their business decision making."
The course hopes to endow participants with the ability to think creatively about how AI can be applied within their organization. Geared specifically toward senior level executives, content of the course will feature an array of topics from identifying areas to integrate AI into their business to accelerating their company's AI capabilities.
"The 'Frontiers of Generative AI in Business' course is designed to equip leaders with the knowledge and tools necessary to harness the transformative power of AI, and reduce time to impact," said Paul McDonagh-Smith, senior lecturer of IT and Executive Education with MIT Sloan School of Management. "At MIT Sloan, we are committed to driving innovation and providing executives with cutting-edge insights that will redefine business practices and create new opportunities for growth."
In addition to earning credit toward an MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Digital Business, participants who complete this course will also gain an understanding in the following:
- Defining and describing the business implications of key technology techniques that underpin Generative AI
- Building organizational awareness and consensus around ethical concerns such as bias, accountability, and transparency in Generative AI systems
- Identifying areas for Generative AI integration in your existing and emergent products, services, platforms, and tasks
- Generating ideas for gaining strategic advantage through the application of AI in your business
- Anticipating and preparing for the next frontiers in Generative AI
About MIT Sloan Executive Education
MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.
