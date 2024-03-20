MIT Sloan Executive Education Expands Portfolio of Entrepreneurial Offerings with New Course, "Entrepreneurship Development Accelerator"

"The field of entrepreneurship is changing," said Cheek. "We're at this inflection point, and what you're going to find here at MIT is a full stack experience. It means we cover the theory of entrepreneurship, the practice of entrepreneurship, and the tactics of entrepreneurship." Post this

Ideal for start-up teams and those involved in corporate ventures, as well as government, education, and non-profit teams charged with entrepreneurship, EDA presents the Disciplined Entrepreneurship framework, a systematic approach to building new companies and bringing innovative new products to market. Unlike EDP, EDA participants will work on advancing their existing ventures and develop a comprehensive and rigorous AI-driven business plan to dramatically improve the likelihood of a successful, innovation driven venture or product.

"The field of entrepreneurship is changing," said Cheek. "We're at this inflection point, and what you're going to find here at MIT is a full stack experience. It means we cover the theory of entrepreneurship, the practice of entrepreneurship, and the tactics of entrepreneurship. That means you will walk away from this course with this action-oriented mindset and skill set to be able to go out and have an immediate impact."

Bridging the gap between ideation and execution, participants will use a custom-developed generative AI tool that leverages the 24-Step Disciplined Entrepreneurship framework to create a robust and refined business plan at record speed. Participants will also have the opportunity to network and learn from innovators, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs as they merge with delta v summer accelerator teams, whom have produced extraordinary results summarized in a recently completed 10-year longitudinal research study. Examples of startup companies that graduated from delta v include Biobot Analytics, Iterative Health, Ori, Spyce (acquired by Sweetgreen), and Accion.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate of course completion from MIT Sloan School of Management.

"This certificate is basically going to say, 'You are a disciplined, MIT quality entrepreneur,'" said Aulet. "That's going to be something that is valuable, not just because you have the certificate, but because you have that capability and confidence within you."

Participants will leave with an understanding of:

Enhanced target customer profile and persona development

Navigating the venture capital investment process

Next steps for building a successful sales process

Global perspectives on launching, growing, and scaling a business shared by other teams participating in the course

A strong sense of alignment and a common language with respect to personalized venture's strengths, weaknesses, marketing, and growth plan

Participants joining as a team will have the added benefit of creating a common language and properly aligning goals to accelerate their business plan

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

