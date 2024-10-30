MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches "Accelerating Innovation through Ecosystems" Sprint

"At MIT, we define innovation as the process of taking ideas from inception to impact—from 'little i' innovation to the riskier, but potentially more rewarding, 'Big I' innovation," said Budden. "Innovation is facilitated by technology, but technology is just one part of the equation." Post this

Led by Phil Budden, Senior Lecturer at MIT's Management School in Sloan's TIES (Technological Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management) Group, and Fiona Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation and William Porter (1967) Professor of Entrepreneurship at the MIT School of Management, the course offers participants the chance to develop a comprehensive playbook that serves as both a journal for individual insights and a roadmap for implementing a strategic vision. Participants will explore high-level frameworks and tools for innovation, including the power of openly engaging innovation ecosystems.

The course is structured into initial goal setting, then a series of sprint relays (presented as written content, videos, and podcasts that provide specific course frameworks), a review of the sprint, and a retrospective. The relays will focus on the following areas:

Analyzing (What): Participants will plot their current innovation efforts on the "Innovation Matrix" to identify opportunities for leveraging engagement with the innovation ecosystem.

Understanding (Who): This relay focuses on identifying key ecosystem stakeholders that can address specific innovation challenges, and learning to match initiatives to these stakeholders.

Applying (How): Participants will determine the best ways to engage identified stakeholders and select innovation practices that align with their objectives.

Analyzing (Key Types of Challenges): This section prepares participants for potential internal resistance to external innovation by differentiating among levels of internal leadership and evaluating how each can support ecosystem engagement.

"At MIT, we define innovation as the process of taking ideas from inception to impact—from 'little i' innovation to the riskier, but potentially more rewarding, 'Big I' innovation," said Budden. "Innovation is facilitated by technology, but technology is just one part of the equation; it's about finding the right match between a problem and a solution."

This Business Sprint is designed for executives in both the public and private sectors, including senior managers, corporate entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and future leaders. It will also be valuable for entrepreneurs, regional development officers, investors, and government policymakers interested in fostering corporate innovation and engaging innovation ecosystems.

Key takeaways include:

Understanding the importance of innovation and how to leverage external ecosystems.

Recognizing opportunities to engage with stakeholders that align with innovation efforts.

Evaluating different ecosystem practices and programs for effective engagement.

Preparing for potential resistance to innovation.

Learning to involve all levels of leadership in your organization in the innovation journey.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate of course completion from MIT Sloan Executive Education.

To enroll in this course, please click here. Additionally, participants will receive a free copy of a forthcoming companion book on "Accelerating Innovation" from the authors (in e-book format) upon its publication by the MIT Press. For further details and updates, visit the Executive Education 'Corporate Innovation' website here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould

Matter Communications

978.518.4506

[email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan Executive Education