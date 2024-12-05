MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches "AI for National Security Leaders"

"Through this course, we'll bring leaders up to speed on all things AI, providing critical insights on the strategic, tactical and ethical dimension of AI deployment so they are equipped to lead effectively while responding to emerging national threats." Post this

Roberto Fernandez, William F. Pounds Professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, and Aleksander Madry, Cadence Design Systems Professor at MIT Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) lead this course alongside world-class faculty across MIT's campus.

"AI is rapidly transforming the landscape of national security and it is critical for U.S. government and military leaders to understand how," said Fernandez. "Through this course, we'll bring leaders up to speed on all things AI, providing critical insights on the strategic, tactical and ethical dimension of AI deployment so they are equipped to lead effectively while responding to emerging national threats."

Key takeaways from this course, include:

A deep understanding of AI's capabilities and limitations, empowering leaders to make strategic decisions at the intersection of AI and national security.

Practical tools to manage and integrate AI projects across departments effectively.

Strategies for ethical AI deployment, addressing challenges like bias, data integrity, and human oversight.

Awareness of human-AI collaboration techniques to enhance decision-making and foster trust in AI systems.

Skills to anticipate AI-related threats, ensuring the resilience of their national security initiatives.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate of course completion from MIT Sloan School of Management and may also count toward MIT Sloan Executive Certificate requirements. To learn more or enroll in this course, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

Media Contact

Tony Shehata

Matter Communications

617.231.8890

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tony Shehata, Matter Communications, 1 617.231.8890, [email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan Executive Education