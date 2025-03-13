MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches 'Impact Investing for Family Offices: A New Perspective'

New two-day course equips participants with tools for creating both financial value and positive impact
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIT Sloan Executive Education, today, announces the launch of its new two-day course, "Impact Investing for Family Offices: A New Perspective." With its first session taking place July 15-16, this course is designed to help family offices, endowments, foundations, and institutional investors develop the tools and frameworks needed to generate both financial value and social impact through their investments. It is led by Andrew W. Lo, Charles E. and Susan T. Harris Professor and Director of the Laboratory for Financial Engineering at the MIT Sloan School of Management.
"The term 'impact investing' means different things to different people," said Lo. "For some, it means investing according to ESG criteria or ethical values, while for others, it involves investing to prioritize social impact, even at the expense of financial returns. This course uses a systems-thinking approach to define impact investing and equips participants from family offices with the tools needed to create both meaningful value and lasting social impact."
Tailored for both newcomers and experienced investors, participants will benefit from expert-led presentations and industry-specific panel discussions on sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, energy transition, climate technology, manufacturing, and social justice. They will gain a framework for aligning investment goals with financial and impact objectives, access to a unique network of experts and entrepreneurs, and a deeper understanding of how to maximize both financial returns and social impact.
While individual enrollment is possible, group attendance by families and designated decision-makers is highly encouraged. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from MIT Sloan School of Management and credit toward the MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership.
Enrollment for the first session and second session (November 20-21) are now open. To learn more or enroll in this course, please click here.
About MIT Sloan Executive Education
MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.
