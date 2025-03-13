MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches 'Impact Investing for Family Offices: A New Perspective'

This course uses a systems-thinking approach to define impact investing and equips participants from family offices with the tools needed to create both meaningful value and lasting social impact. Post this

Tailored for both newcomers and experienced investors, participants will benefit from expert-led presentations and industry-specific panel discussions on sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, energy transition, climate technology, manufacturing, and social justice. They will gain a framework for aligning investment goals with financial and impact objectives, access to a unique network of experts and entrepreneurs, and a deeper understanding of how to maximize both financial returns and social impact.

While individual enrollment is possible, group attendance by families and designated decision-makers is highly encouraged. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate from MIT Sloan School of Management and credit toward the MIT Sloan Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership.

Enrollment for the first session and second session (November 20-21) are now open. To learn more or enroll in this course, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

