MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches "Leading Technical Professionals and Teams"

Technical professionals thrive in environments where they can solve challenging problems and see the direct impact of their work Post this

This course also addresses modern leadership challenges, including managing international teams and designing team responsibilities for remote work. Additionally, it offers practical tools for leading exceptionally talented individuals who may require tailored management approaches.

"Technical professionals thrive in environments where they can solve challenging problems and see the direct impact of their work," said Cameron. "This course will provide leaders with strategies to engage and retain top technical talent by fostering autonomy, purpose, and collaboration.

This course is ideal for managers, team leads, and directors refining leadership skills for technical teams, individual contributors preparing for leadership roles, executives overseeing cross-functional or remote teams, and professionals in tech, engineering, R&D, aerospace, defense, pharmaceuticals, and biotech looking to enhance leadership effectiveness in technical environments.

Key takeaways from this course, include:

Identifying what drives high-performers—whether intellectual curiosity, recognition, or meaningful contributions—and aligning incentives accordingly

Developing strategies to create cohesive, high-performing technical teams, taking into account diverse work styles, expertise, and decision-making processes

Adapting management styles based on team composition, corporate culture, and technical complexity

Improving communication with technical staff, bridging communication gaps, setting clearer expectations, and facilitating productive discussions

Implementing team structures that reduce unnecessary bottlenecks, enabling efficient workflows, and enhancing coordination in remote and hybrid settings

Addressing common pitfalls, such as managing "rockstar" employees, balancing autonomy with oversight, and handling underperformance effectively

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate of course completion from MIT Sloan School of Management.

To learn more or enroll in this course, please click here.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould, Matter Communications, 1 978.518.4506, [email protected]

SOURCE MIT Sloan Executive Education