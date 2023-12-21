MIT Sloan Executive Education Launches New Course Offerings Focused on AI Business Strategies

"Today's leaders need to evolve their core skills to deliver sustainable impact and value creation in the age of AI," says Paul McDonagh-Smith, senior lecturer of IT and executive education, MIT Sloan School of Management. Post this

"Today's leaders need to evolve their core skills to deliver sustainable impact and value creation in the age of AI," says McDonagh-Smith. "No matter what role, function or industry you work in today, generative AI is reshaping its operations and inviting us to reimagine how we can innovate and deliver value. We're offering these courses to help leaders convert challenges to opportunities and realize the potentialities of AI technologies and their business models."

Available now, "Generative AI (GenAI) Business Sprint" is the latest addition to MIT Sloan's Business Sprint offerings, providing the opportunity for on-demand professional development. Structured as a 6-hour, self-driven, online course, participants can complete the lessons at their own pace any time over a 30-day period. Taught by world-leading generative AI faculty from the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, this course will enable participants to dive into technical methods underlying generative AI models and its barriers and explore how to use these technologies for organizations' competitive edge.

To learn more about and enroll in "Leading the AI-Driven Organization," click here. For more information on "Generative AI Business Sprint," click here. For a complete list of upcoming Executive Education courses, visit the MIT Sloan Executive Education website.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

Media Contact

Brittany Gould, Matter Communications, 1 5189373720, bgould@matternow.com

SOURCE MIT Sloan Executive Education