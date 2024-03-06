MIT Sloan Executive Education Launching First of Their Kind AI-Driven Courses on Negotiation Strategy

Whether you find yourself in a leadership, managerial, or specialized role, the ability to negotiate effectively—without damaging relationships—is a skill that can make or break your success. Post this

"Whether you find yourself in a leadership, managerial, or specialized role, the ability to negotiate effectively—without damaging relationships—is a skill that can make or break your success," said Curhan. "The best way to learn how to negotiate is by combining practice with coaching, something we've never been able to offer before at a large scale. But now, through the use of AI, we are excited to provide a unique and asynchronous opportunity to practice and hone your learning in negotiation like never before."

Negotiation Essentials Sprint takes a holistic approach to providing executives with the fundamentals of the art of negotiation. It enables participants to learn core negotiation concepts, practice research-based negotiation strategies, and receive AI-powered coaching and feedback in real time. From creating and claiming value to building subjective value, this course is designed for executives and other decision makers who are seeking a broad and deep understanding of negotiation theory, research, and their own personal signatures.

Negotiation Strategy Sprint takes a deep dive into negotiation skills by exploring advanced tools and strategies for successful negotiation. Utilizing a research-based framework, the course helps executives prepare for, execute, and evaluate a negotiation. This course allows the opportunity for participants to recognize and break through common barriers, respond to difficult tactics without compromising their relationships, and better navigate the complexities of multi-party and team-on-team negotiations.

About MIT Sloan Executive Education

MIT Sloan Executive Education's non-degree executive programs are led by senior MIT Sloan faculty and provide business professionals worldwide with a targeted and flexible means to advance their career development goals and position their organizations for future growth. The cutting-edge leadership training includes more than 90 short courses, executive certificates, online courses, custom programs for organizations, and the flagship Advanced Management Program.

