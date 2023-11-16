MIT Sloan Launches 'Businesses for Inclusive Local Thriving (BILT) Lab'

For America to remain a competitive innovator on the global stage—we need to give everyone the chance to develop their potential, said Kate W. Isaacs, Senior Lecturer, MIT Sloan School of Management. Post this

Co-founded by Giordano and Kate W. Isaacs, Senior Lecturer at MIT Sloan, participants will learn how to diagnose their region's readiness to supply a diverse, future-ready workforce with relational and technical skills aligned with regional economic strategies. Additionally, this course will help participants identify their company's pain points and opportunities to train, hire, retain, and continually upskill its labor force and drive inclusive prosperity.

"We have a significant talent gap across America," said Isaacs. "Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. For America to remain a competitive innovator on the global stage—we need to give everyone the chance to develop their potential. Many Americans have been left behind; because they struggle with mental illness, trauma or substance use; because they live in places that investors tend to overlook, or because they are in underrepresented demographics. As a country, we can't afford to leave anyone's talents unseen or undeveloped. We can't afford to build anything less than healthy, resilient communities that enable all our people to prosper. In the BILT-Lab, we want to enable business leaders to advance their region's competitive future-forward innovation strategy by training a workforce of the future, and America must follow suit."

Ideal BILT Lab participants include executives that are invested in building the prosperity of their local communities and are ready, willing, and able to analyze existing initiatives and identify programs that are ready to scale. Companies are strongly encouraged to send teams of three to five participants, either from a single company or from different companies in the region with similar talent needs. In addition, company leaders are strongly encouraged to bring workforce development partners to attend BILT-Lab, including leaders from: nonprofit, education, government, and Chambers of Commerce in order to get the "system" in the room. Participants should be prepared to approach problems with curiosity, and to share experiences openly with peers to support shared learning.

Upon successful completion of the course, participants will earn a certificate of course completion from MIT Sloan School of Management and will leave with an understanding of:

Best practices for shaping local and state policy; piloting and scaling change interventions; attracting state and national funding; engaging other business leaders in a vision for change; building trust with diverse local stakeholders; connecting their personal purpose and legacy to their present-day change goals; and identifying common stumbles to avoid in their change project

Exploring pathways for successful partnership at the intersection of business and policy

Developing and strengthening a network of like-minded business executives and other leaders from education, government, non-profit, and community

Interacting with key leaders from across sectors, including prominent special guests

Exploring business challenges from a policy lens and government programs from a private sector's point of view

Critically examining and evaluating their own region's workforce strategies and advising others on overcoming challenges and avoiding common mistakes

Participants will leave with the following outputs:

Strategic plan and initial steps taken by individual companies on pain points and opportunities in workforce and wraparound support (e.g. childcare, housing, healthcare, transportation).

Industry alignment and execution plan for collective action priorities to accelerate a regional workforce of the future strategy aligned with their region's economic innovation strategy.

Funding strategy and early identification of funding sources for collective action.

