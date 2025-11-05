MIT Startup CyberPika Launches Smart GaN E-Bike Charger with 4 Adjustable Modes to Extend Battery Life

"Today's OEM chargers are not smart at all and simply default charging 100% every time. We designed the CyberPika Smart Charger to make e-bike charging safer, smarter, and built to last," said Dr. Jason Xia, Founder & CEO (MIT EECS PhD, 2012). "It's time to charge smarter." Post this

"Over the years, E-bikes and scooters have become more sophisticated and smarter. However, the chargers powering them haven't changed much. We designed the CyberPika Smart Charger to make e-bike charging safer, smarter, and built to last," said Dr. Jason Xia, Founder & CEO (MIT EECS PhD, 2012). "It's time to charge smarter."

Smarter Charging, Longer Battery Life

Most e-bike chargers default to 100% charging — a practice that shortens battery lifespan, reduces range, and increases safety risks. CyberPika's Smart Charger applies the proven "20/80 Rule" used in EVs, offering four charging modes (80%, 100%, 50%, 20%) to optimize battery health, extend lifespan by 2–3×, and save riders hundreds of dollars in replacement costs.

Four Modes for Every Rider Scenario

80% – Default Daily Ride Mode: For everyday commuting and battery longevity.

100% – Adventure Mode: Full charge for longer rides.

50% – Storage Mode: Ideal for long-term storage or seasonal breaks.

20% – Shipping Mode: Safe charge level for bike shipping or transport.

Fast Charging & Compact Design

Powered by GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, the CyberPika Smart Charger delivers 3A output for 36 V, 48 V, and 52 V batteries — charging 30% faster than standard 2A chargers. Weighing only 19 oz (540 g) and measuring 6.1″ × 2.9″ × 1.2″, the charger is 30% smaller than typical OEM models, making it ideal for commuters, multi-bike households, and travelers. A companion travel bag is also included to make the charger very portable without hassles.

Engineered for Safety & Compatibility

The Smart Charger includes 8+ built-in protections, including overheat, over-voltage, short-circuit, and reverse-current safeguards, and is UL certified to ensure optimal safety. It has a wide array of connectors including built-in DC 5.5 mm × 2.1 mm and adapters for DC 5.5 mm × 2.5 mm, XLR, and Junlei 3015 3-Pins, providing broad compatibility across most e-bikes and scooters.

About CyberPika

Founded by MIT alumni, CyberPika develops innovative, smart, and user-friendly charging solutions for e-bikes and e-scooters. The company's mission is to empower riders with reliable, intelligent chargers that make life easier and rides longer.

Media Contact

Jason Xia, Cyberpika, 1 6179907466, [email protected], cyberpika.com

SOURCE Cyberpika