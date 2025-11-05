MIT Startup CyberPika Launches Smart GaN E-Bike Charger with 4 Adjustable Modes to Extend Battery Life

CyberPika, a startup founded by MIT-trained engineers, today announced the launch of its next-generation Smart GaN Charger for e-bikes and scooters. Featuring four adjustable charging modes, fast charging, portable design, and enhanced safety protections, the CyberPika Smart Charger aims to redefine how riders power their electric rides.
BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberPika today announced the launch of its next-generation Smart GaN Charger for e-bikes and scooters, featuring four adjustable charging modes, fast charging, portable design, and enhanced safety protections.
The Kickstarter campaign goes live on November 4, 2025, with early-bird pricing starting at $59 — a 40% discount from the expected retail price. Riders can pre-order now at the Kickstarter campaign page or on the Cyberpika website.
"Over the years, E-bikes and scooters have become more sophisticated and smarter. However, the chargers powering them haven't changed much. We designed the CyberPika Smart Charger to make e-bike charging safer, smarter, and built to last," said Dr. Jason Xia, Founder & CEO (MIT EECS PhD, 2012). "It's time to charge smarter."
Smarter Charging, Longer Battery Life
Most e-bike chargers default to 100% charging — a practice that shortens battery lifespan, reduces range, and increases safety risks. CyberPika's Smart Charger applies the proven "20/80 Rule" used in EVs, offering four charging modes (80%, 100%, 50%, 20%) to optimize battery health, extend lifespan by 2–3×, and save riders hundreds of dollars in replacement costs.
Four Modes for Every Rider Scenario
- 80% – Default Daily Ride Mode: For everyday commuting and battery longevity.
- 100% – Adventure Mode: Full charge for longer rides.
- 50% – Storage Mode: Ideal for long-term storage or seasonal breaks.
- 20% – Shipping Mode: Safe charge level for bike shipping or transport.
Fast Charging & Compact Design
Powered by GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, the CyberPika Smart Charger delivers 3A output for 36 V, 48 V, and 52 V batteries — charging 30% faster than standard 2A chargers. Weighing only 19 oz (540 g) and measuring 6.1″ × 2.9″ × 1.2″, the charger is 30% smaller than typical OEM models, making it ideal for commuters, multi-bike households, and travelers. A companion travel bag is also included to make the charger very portable without hassles.
Engineered for Safety & Compatibility
The Smart Charger includes 8+ built-in protections, including overheat, over-voltage, short-circuit, and reverse-current safeguards, and is UL certified to ensure optimal safety. It has a wide array of connectors including built-in DC 5.5 mm × 2.1 mm and adapters for DC 5.5 mm × 2.5 mm, XLR, and Junlei 3015 3-Pins, providing broad compatibility across most e-bikes and scooters.
About CyberPika
Founded by MIT alumni, CyberPika develops innovative, smart, and user-friendly charging solutions for e-bikes and e-scooters. The company's mission is to empower riders with reliable, intelligent chargers that make life easier and rides longer.
Media Contact
Jason Xia, Cyberpika, 1 6179907466, [email protected], cyberpika.com
SOURCE Cyberpika
Share this article