Mitch Daniels Elected to the Liberty Fund Board of Directors

At Purdue, Daniels led transformative change and was recognized as one of the most innovative university presidents in America. During Daniels' tenure, Purdue froze tuition, reducing student borrowing by 32 percent. As Governor, Daniels eliminated a nearly $800 million deficit he inherited and left Indiana with a budget in surplus, reserve funds equal to nearly 15 percent of annual spending, and its first AAA credit rating. Under Governor Daniels' leadership, Indiana moved near the top of every national ranking for business attractiveness. His emphasis on government efficiency and performance measurement led to many state agencies, including the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Department of Child Services, and the Department of Corrections winning national performance awards.

Daniels stated:

My long admiration for the purpose and the people of the Liberty Fund has been more than confirmed by our recent association. At a time when individual freedom needs friends and defenders as rarely before, the Fund's unique mission as both a custodian and an exponent of liberty's guiding principles is the most compelling I can name. I'm grateful for the chance to work even more closely with this remarkable organization.

"The Liberty Fund board is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Governor Mitch Daniels," said Nathan Feltman, Liberty Fund's Chairman of the Board. "Mitch has helped elevate Liberty Fund's programming and further our reach and we look forward to our continued work together."

The Liberty Fund was founded in 1960 by Pierre F. Goodrich, an Indianapolis businessman and lawyer. Liberty Fund conducts its own educational programs to encourage research and discussion on the values and institutions of a society of free and responsible individuals.

These programs focus on the place individual liberty has in an intellectual heritage evident from ancient times and continuing through our own times. The programs are intended to enrich understanding and appreciation of the complex nature of a free society and to contribute to its preservation.

As a tax-exempt, private operating foundation, Liberty Fund's purposes are educational. Liberty Fund fulfills its mission through its conference program, web properties and by publishing books pertaining to liberty.

For more information about Liberty Fund, visit www.liberyfund.org

