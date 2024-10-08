Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm Opens New Office in Madera, CA!

We're excited to announce our new office location at 400 W Yosemite Ave., Madera, CA 93637. Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm is expanding across the Central Coast and into the Central Valley, bringing our dedication to protecting the rights of the injured to residents of Madera. Come visit us if you've been hurt in an accident!
MADERA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madera, CA, welcomes Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm, a personal injury law firm with decades of combined experience and a proven track record of victories—both in and out of the courtroom—for its clients. The new location is 400 W Yosemite Ave., Madera, CA 93637, conveniently located just off state Highway 99, across from the Superior Court of California, County of Madera, courthouse.
Managing partner Jesse Danoff credits his firm's strength and success to his sincere understanding of his clients' needs and struggles. Advocating for the rights of the injured involves many personal and emotional issues; our firm balances legal expertise with compassion to shepard victims and their families along the often-confusing path of personal injury litigation.
Comprehensive legal representation and a commitment to maximum results – that's what the Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm attorneys deliver. We support your legal claim for compensation after a serious accident has left you injured or incapacitated. Our personal injury firm can help you with the following:
Pursue compensation from the person or entity responsible for your injury
Accurately value your claim and advise you whether the insurance company is offering a fair settlement
Build a strong case of negligence against the at-fault party, using evidence and California law
For more than four decades, the personal injury attorneys at Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm have been serving the residents of Central California and the Bay Area with determination, focus, and zeal. We treat you with respect and dignity and understand the pain and worry you're experiencing. Our goal is to soothe your fears, explain your legal options, and collaborate with you to achieve the best possible outcome in your claim, whether that means negotiating a fair settlement with the insurance company or litigating your case in civil court. Please call us today to learn more.
