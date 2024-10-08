Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm Opens New Office in Madera, CA!

"For over 40 years, the legal team at Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm has advocated for the rights of injured people across central California. We bring dedication, tenacity, and a proven track record of success, and we welcome you to book your free consultation with our new office." ~ Jesse Danoff Post this

Comprehensive legal representation and a commitment to maximum results – that's what the Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm attorneys deliver. We support your legal claim for compensation after a serious accident has left you injured or incapacitated. Our personal injury firm can help you with the following:

Pursue compensation from the person or entity responsible for your injury

Accurately value your claim and advise you whether the insurance company is offering a fair settlement

Build a strong case of negligence against the at-fault party, using evidence and California law

For more than four decades, the personal injury attorneys at Mitchell & Danoff Law Firm have been serving the residents of Central California and the Bay Area with determination, focus, and zeal. We treat you with respect and dignity and understand the pain and worry you're experiencing. Our goal is to soothe your fears, explain your legal options, and collaborate with you to achieve the best possible outcome in your claim, whether that means negotiating a fair settlement with the insurance company or litigating your case in civil court. Please call us today to learn more.

