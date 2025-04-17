Mitchell Bunkowske: Elevating Florida Roofing with Roof-Elite

Mitch Bunkowske, co-owner of Roof Elite, is a leading figure in Florida's roofing industry, specializing in Metal, TPO and Shingle Roofing Solutions for both Residential and Commercial properties. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Roof Elite has become a trusted name in Central Florida's roofing sector.
Mitchell (Mitch) Bunkowske, based in Land O' Lakes, Florida, along with his partner Francis (Trey) Gifford brings over a decade of experience to the roofing industry. As co-owner of Roof Elite, Bunkowske has been instrumental in the company's rapid growth and consistent 5-star reputation for delivering top-notch roofing services. Roof Elite specializes in a variety of roofing materials, including metal, shingle, tile, and flat roofs, catering to both residential and commercial clients.
The company's dedication to quality is evident in its comprehensive 21-step inspection process, ensuring every aspect of a roofing project meets the highest standards. From full perimeter inspections to storm damage assessments, Roof Elite's meticulous approach guarantees customer satisfaction.
"One of my proudest moments came after we wrapped up a large commercial metal roof project," Mitch recalls. "The plaza owner had brought in a general contractor to handle some interior build-out. That GC had over 40 years in roofing. When he saw our work, he asked if he could go up and inspect it himself. After walking the roof, he told the owner it was the best mechanically fastened install he had seen in his entire career. That meant a lot — especially coming from someone with decades of experience."
Innovative Solutions and Customer-Centric Approach
Roof Elite stands out for its integration of cutting-edge solutions like Specialty Stone Coated Metal, offering clients energy-efficient options that align with modern sustainability goals. The company's client-centric philosophy emphasizes open communication, transparency, and personalized service, making them a preferred choice for many homeowners and businesses. (Roofing Services)
For those interested in exploring roofing options or seeking expert advice, Roof Elite offers a user-friendly platform to request free estimates and learn more about their services.
With Mitch Bunkowske at the helm, Roof Elite continues to set benchmarks in the roofing industry, combining expertise, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to excellence. Their crews are fast, respectful, and trained to handle even the most complex roofing systems with confidence. And with transparency built into every proposal, clients always know exactly what they're getting.
