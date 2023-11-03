Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is Joining the Exhibitor Lineup at the New Jersey League of Municipalities (NJLM) 108th Annual Conference

Steele explained, "There is nothing better than an in-person demonstration when it comes to showing the power of FTG to municipal decision-makers. That's why events like this are essential. We believe that software products like FTG can transform the way municipal employees work." Post this

Eve Steele of MH&Co. said, "We're delighted to be in company with vendors from a wide variety of sectors exhibiting at this ever-growing event. Our focus is clear. We want to develop software products that make it easier for municipalities to connect to businesses and citizens in their communities. We're pleased to have the opportunity to share a look at our FastTrackGov® (FTG) software and its benefits with this targeted audience in Atlantic City."

The NJLM Conference is not only the largest of its kind, but the event has also been growing continuously. As municipalities from all corners of the state debate opportunities for collaboration and share best practices, delegates will have the opportunity to follow speaker presentations and meet leading vendors. Attendees can plan their visit ahead of time by downloading the conference app and 'walking' a virtual representation of the exhibition floor.

The team will be offering demonstrations and eager to talk to municipalities about opportunities for customization that make the software work more efficiently for their unique needs.

To learn more about the New Jersey League of Municipalities, visit the conference website: https://annualconference.njlm.org/event/c1011afb-663d-498a-b7bd-b5093eeb105d/summary

To learn more about FTG: https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/fasttrackgov/

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977 by Mitchell O. Humphrey, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public and private sectors. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments, educational institutions, and mid-sized businesses. Learn more: https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/

Media Contact

Eve Steele, Mitchell Humphrey & Co., 3149912440, [email protected], https://www.mitchellhumphrey.com/

SOURCE Mitchell Humphrey & Co.