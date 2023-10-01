Mitchell Humphrey & Co. Joins Exhibitor Line-Up at ICC Annual Conference and Expo in St. Louis, MO

Eve Steele of MH&Co. said, "This event brings together our country's top building safety professionals. We are excited to share the range of capabilities in FTG. It's an opportunity to connect with municipal leaders who are looking at streamlining operations. FTG is a game-changer in that process." Tweet this

The Expo portion of the event allows attendees to discover the latest technologies that help municipality employees and those responsible for building safety to work smarter, more efficiently, and accelerate their digital transformation.

FTG applications include permitting, inspections, land management, licensing, code enforcement, zoning, and citizen interaction. Features of the software: online services portal, integrated electronic plan review, mobile app, access to code books, and real-time updates.

During the ICC Conference and Expo, the Mitchell Humphrey & Co. team will be available to discuss specific needs and implementation strategies for municipalities nationwide. The event will be held from October 8-11, 2023 at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

About FastTrackGov

FastTrackGov is a comprehensive, customizable software that helps municipalities and other organizations manage complex processes in a simple and accessible manner. The software is designed to be user-friendly and keep personal data safe. It is currently being used by government bodies and other organizations across the United States.

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co., founded in 1977, is a leading provider of software solutions and support services for both the public and private sectors. Their broad range of software includes financials, community development, and vehicle-for-hire regulation applications. They provide custom software and services to over 200 clients across North America which include state and local governments and mid-sized businesses. Learn more.

