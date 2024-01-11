Mitchell Jones Appointed to National Association for Proficiency Testing (NAPT) Board of Directors in a Strategic Marketing Role

"I am excited to serve alongside a prominent list of industry leaders to promote NAPT's very important mission." -Mitchell Jones Post this

IndySoft extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mitchell Jones on this acclaimed appointment. His involvement will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the promotion of NAPT and it's mission of providing their customers with the best information, tools, and service to help them improve measurement processes and results through participation in interlaboratory comparisons and proficiency testing.

About IndySoft

IndySoft is a leading provider of enterprise-ready software designed to manage quality-driven assets and lifecycles. Specializing in calibration, tooling, and preventive maintenance, IndySoft's customizable workflows suit the diverse needs of customers in various process-driven industries such as aerospace, automotive, aviation, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company procedures. Founded in 1998 and based out of Charleston, South Carolina, IndySoft is used worldwide and relied upon by many of the most successful and well-known enterprise customers and commercial calibration labs.

About the National Association for Proficiency Testing

The National Association for Proficiency Testing is a leading authority in the field of proficiency testing, dedicated to ensuring and enhancing the quality, accuracy, and reliability of testing and calibration laboratories. Established in 1996, the National Association for Proficiency Testing (NAPT) serves as a vital resource for metrology professionals, by providing professional management and program administration, coordination, data processing, and reporting for interlaboratory comparisons and proficiency testing.

Heather McGrath, IndySoft, Inc., 1 864-513-0073, [email protected], www.IndySoft.com

