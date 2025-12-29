Mitek Analytics Awarded $6.3M U.S. Air Force Contract for Aircraft Sustainment and Supply Chain AI

In our joint conference presentations, the Air Force has already reported cost avoidances in the hundreds of millions of dollars from using this AI analysis. Post this

Under this contract, Mitek's SCAIT app will train process models on existing maintenance and logistics data and provide Data Intelligence for Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Cost (RAM-C) performance. Designed to meet Department of Defense cybersecurity and data integrity standards, the software provides Supply Chain Management leaders and analysts with transparent, actionable intelligence to increase readiness while reducing costs.

"In our joint conference presentations, the Air Force has already reported cost avoidances in the hundreds of millions of dollars from using this AI analysis," said Dr. Vitali Volovoi, VP of Digital Engineering at Mitek Analytics. "The bottom line is that the AI-driven improvements in supply chain effectiveness will help keep our Nation's weapon systems at peak readiness."

