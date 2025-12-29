Mitek Analytics Awarded $6.3M U.S. Air Force Contract for Aircraft Sustainment and Supply Chain AI

Mitek Analytics, a Silicon Valley–based leader in AI Data Intelligence solutions for Aerospace, announced today that it has been awarded a new contract by the U.S. Air Force for AI Software. The contract is awarded under Phase III SBIR authority and scales up deployment of Mitek's Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) for aircraft sustainment operations.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This contract supports operations for the Air Force's 448th Supply Chain Management Wing (SCMW) by providing AI analyses of reliability, logistics, and sustainment processes for mission-critical parts in many aircraft fleets. Analysis results will provide positive effectiveness impact through sustainment operations at Hill AFB, Tinker AFB, and Robins AFB.
"Keeping military aircraft ready to carry out their mission relies on very complex logistics processes that oftentimes have unknown effectiveness," said Dr. Dimitry Gorinevsky, CEO of Mitek Analytics. "Our Explainable AI provides decision-makers with trusted visibility into reliability, part removals, overhaul, and spares provisioning processes, allowing them to optimize the entire sustainment operation, both retail and wholesale chains, without the 'black box' limitations of traditional AI."
Under this contract, Mitek's SCAIT app will train process models on existing maintenance and logistics data and provide Data Intelligence for Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, and Cost (RAM-C) performance. Designed to meet Department of Defense cybersecurity and data integrity standards, the software provides Supply Chain Management leaders and analysts with transparent, actionable intelligence to increase readiness while reducing costs.
"In our joint conference presentations, the Air Force has already reported cost avoidances in the hundreds of millions of dollars from using this AI analysis," said Dr. Vitali Volovoi, VP of Digital Engineering at Mitek Analytics. "The bottom line is that the AI-driven improvements in supply chain effectiveness will help keep our Nation's weapon systems at peak readiness."
About Mitek Analytics
Mitek Analytics is a U.S.-based leader in AI Data Intelligence for Supply Chain in sustainment helping defense and industrial organizations harness maintenance and logistics data for their fleets to achieve mission advantage. The company domain-specific, aerospace-grade AI solutions integrate securely with enterprise and government systems.
For more information, visit www.mitekan.com or contact [email protected].
Media Contact
Dimitry Gorinevsky, Mitek Analytics, 1 (650) 400-3172, [email protected], https://mitekan.com/
SOURCE Mitek Analytics
Share this article