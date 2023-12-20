MITER Brands' MILGARD AX550 Moving Glass Walls Named a 2023 Product Innovation Awards Winner by Architectural Products Magazine

"The MITER Brands team is honored to earn a PIA Award from Architectural Products Magazine for our innovative MILGARD AX550 Moving Glass Walls." -- Nick Board, Digital Marketing Manager Post this

"We are thankful for all the companies that entered products for consideration," said Architectural Products' Editor in Chief Jeanette Pitts. "We are grateful for our esteemed panel of judges who took the time to review these products and explain what they found to be innovative or interesting. Their insights are such a critical piece of what makes the Product Innovation Awards unique and informative for our readers."

"The MITER Brands team is honored to earn a PIA Award from Architectural Products for our innovative MILGARD AX550 Moving Glass Walls," said Nick Board, Digital Marketing Manager, MITER Brands. "Delivering expansive scenic views and letting in copious amounts of natural light, our AX550 Moving Glass Walls truly merge indoor and outdoor living."

Milgard AX550 Moving Glass Walls provide the aesthetically pleasing charm of a narrow frame profile with a modern appearance. Designed to create a spacious entrance and operate effortlessly, the AX550 is available in three styles: Stacking, Bi-fold and Pocket. These larger-than-life doors glide effortlessly and operate with ease in sizes as large as 10 feet tall and 20 feet wide. Choose from four interior and exterior colors.

See Architectural Products' 2023 PIA Award Winners here and look for a full description in the November/December issue. Click here to learn more about Milgard AX550 Moving Glass Walls.

ABOUT MITER BRANDS

MITER Brands™ is a residential window and door manufacturer that produces a leading portfolio of window and door brands for the new construction and replacement segments. Through MI Windows and Doors and Milgard Windows and Doors, MITER Brands is one of the largest suppliers of precision-built and energy-efficient windows and doors throughout the United States. For more information, visit: miterbrands.com, miwindows.com, or Milgard.com.

