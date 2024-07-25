Mitera Launches The Agency Workbench: A Comprehensive Portal for Surrogacy Agencies and Fertility Centers

"At Mitera, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of change and innovation in pregnancy risk assessment. Our vision for the Agency Workbench is simple: to make our partners' lives easier," said Saman Askari, co-founder and CEO of Mitera. Post this

The Mitera Agency Workbench offers a streamlined case submission process, allowing users to easily book and track services such as medical records collection, gestational carrier MFM screenings, and psychological services. The portal's user-friendly design enables the simultaneous scheduling of all services, easy access to reports, and hassle-free payment setup. Alerts keep users informed when reports are ready and appointments are approaching, ensuring an efficient workflow.

Mitera's client portal provides a one-stop-shop for managing all aspects of the surrogacy screening process. Users can add new clients, whether they are gestational carrier candidates or intended parents, and book and schedule all services in one go. The flexibility of the portal allows for the customization of add-on services to fit specific needs. Payment details can be registered for easy monthly invoicing, and alerts are sent when reports are ready and appointments are coming up. The Workbench is free of charge to register for and offers quick turnaround times for all services. Privacy is protected with the highest security standards, ensuring that sensitive information is secure.

Mitera's vision for the Agency Workbench is to make their partners' processes faster and more efficient and lower their liability at the same time by giving them access to top medical and psychological expertise within the field. This innovative platform is designed to support the complex needs of surrogacy agencies and fertility centers, allowing them to focus on what they do best: building families.

