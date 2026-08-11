Mito Red Light Partners with Crunch Fitness to Bring Advanced Light Therapy to Fitness Recovery

"Our goal has always been to make high-quality light therapy accessible to people who want to support recovery, performance, and overall wellness," said Scott Chaverri, Founder of Mito Red Light. Post this

The partnership will integrate Mito Red Light devices into Crunch's recovery and wellness offerings, allowing members to experience light therapy as part of their fitness and recovery routines.

Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths of light to support cellular energy production and recovery processes in the body. Increasingly used by athletes, wellness practitioners, and health-conscious consumers, the technology has become a growing category in performance and recovery.

"We're excited to work with Crunch to bring advanced light therapy technology to a broader audience, starting with the Mesquite location," said Scott Chaverri, Founder of Mito Red Light. "Our goal has always been to make high-quality light therapy accessible to people who want to support recovery, performance, and overall wellness."

Crunch Fitness, known for its innovative approach to fitness and member experience, continues to expand its wellness and recovery offerings across its network of gyms. This launch marks the beginning of the partnership's rollout, with Undefeated Tribe's Mesquite, TX club serving as the flagship location, and additional locations expected to follow.

Mito Red Light devices are designed with precise wavelength engineering and high-performance LED technology and are widely used by athletes, clinics, and wellness professionals.

The company's product line includes full-body panels, targeted therapy devices, and skincare-focused light therapy products.

Additional information about Mito Red Light products can be found at: https://mitoredlight.com

About Mito Red Light

Mito Red Light is a leading manufacturer of red light therapy and near-infrared light therapy devices for skin health, muscle recovery, athletic performance, and everyday wellness. Its product lineup includes full-body LED panels, portable recovery devices, and the FDA-cleared MitoGLOW™ LED Therapy Mask, which combines red, near-infrared, blue, and amber light in one device for comprehensive skincare. Designed around precision-engineered wavelengths and innovative features, Mito Red Light helps consumers incorporate light therapy into effective at-home wellness, recovery, and skincare routines.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, Minnesota with 60 locations open and in development, growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system and in 2023 and 2025 they earned The Brand Builder award, recognized for its excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

Media Contact

Mito Red Light: Kayleigh Wall

[email protected]

https://mitoredlight.com

To learn more about Mito Red Light's commercial products and business solutions, visit mitoredforbusiness.com.

Business Partnerships & Sales

Lisa Pepe

[email protected]

mitoredforbusiness.com

Media Contact

Lisa Pepe, Mito Red Light, 1 (917) 370-9695, [email protected], https://mitoredlight.com

Kayleigh Wall, Mito Red Light, [email protected], https://mitoredlight.com

SOURCE Mito Red Light