Mitotech Presents Promising Results in Friedreich's Ataxia

The Friedreich's Ataxia-specific model has not only demonstrated SkQ1's great potential as a monotherapy for FA, but also highlighted its MoA as complementary to that of the currently available therapy – omaveloxolone Post this

"That was an important milestone for Mitotech. The 149th annual ANA meeting in Orlando was the perfect venue for showcasing the novelty and the potency of our mitochondria-centric approach to drug development. The Friedreich's Ataxia-specific model has not only demonstrated SkQ1's great potential as a monotherapy for FA, but also highlighted its MoA as complementary to that of the currently available therapy – omaveloxolone. The latter aspect of our latest dataset opens the door for studying SkQ1 in a combination treatment in the clinic," said Natalia Perekhvatova, the CEO of Mitotech Ltd.

ANA 2024 Presentation Details

Poster Number #: LB-M2.008

Abstract Title: SkQ1 Efficacy in Friedreich's Ataxia: an In Vitro Study

In 2023 the US FDA has approved omaveloxolone (Omav) – an NRF2 agonist – for Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a rare inherited disease that progressively damages the nervous system. Improving mitochondrial antioxidant defenses and protecting cells from ferroptosis proved to be important address in FA patients.

SkQ1 is a mitochondria-targeted antioxidant and ferropotosis inhibitor. Its effectiveness in suppressing oxidative stress, ferroptosis and inflammation has been demonstrated in many in vitro and in vivo models. However, this is the first study highlighting anti-ferroptosis effect of SkQ1, that led to cell survival, specifically in FA patient fibroblasts.

Ferroptosis was induced in both normal fibroblasts and fibroblasts derived from FA patients using two different agents: erastin and a combination of FAC and BSO. FA fibroblasts were significantly more sensitive to both methods of ferroptosis induction than normal fibroblasts. Both SkQ1 and Omav were able to rescue FA fibroblasts from ferroptotic death, with SkQ1 showing greater efficacy at lower concentrations. At the same time, a combination of SkQ1 and Omav demonstrated even higher potency in rescuing FA fibroblasts from ferroptosis at lower concentrations of the compounds.

Mitochondrial oxidative stress and ferroptosis are suspected to be central to progression of Friedreich's Ataxia. A combination treatment with an NRF2 agonist (Omav) and a ferroptosis inhibitor with mitochondria-targeted antioxidant action (SkQ1) showed promise in this in vitro study and may have potential in future clinical trials in FA patients.

About SkQ1

SkQ1 is a novel orally bioavailable small-molecule cardiolipin peroxidation inhibitor targeting ferroptosis. Multiple experiments demonstrated that SkQ1 successfully accumulates within mitochondria due to its charged nature, which allows it to achieve efficacy against mtROS and ferroptosis at extremely low concentrations. SkQ1 has been studied as a topical Ophthalmology treatment in Phase III trials, and GLP tox program has been completed for oral formulation.

About Mitotech Ltd

Mitotech Ltd is a UK-based late clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria-targeted drugs to treat metabolic, neurodegenerative and rare mitochondrial disorders. Mitotech's candidates are based on novel small molecules that inhibit ferroptosis within mitochondria. For more information, please visit www.mitotechpharma.com.

About Omaveloxolone (Skyclarys™)

Omaveloxolone (Skyclarys™) was developed by Reata Pharmaceuticals and is the only FA treatment currently approved by the FDA. Biogen acquired Reata in 2023. Omaveloxolone is a nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) activator.

About Friedreich's Ataxia

FA is a rare, inherited, degenerative disease that damages the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and the cerebellum and is caused by silencing of frataxin. At the cellular level FA is accompanied by mitochondrial dysfunction, reduced Nrf2 expression and suppressed antioxidant defenses leading to ferroptosis. A person with FA develops motor weakness and sensory loss. Symptoms typically begin between the ages of 5 and 15. Prevalence of FA in the United States is estimated at 1 individual per every 40,000 to 50,000 people.

Media Contact

Anton Petrov, Mitotech Ltd, 1 2137841002, [email protected], www.mitotechpharma.com

SOURCE Mitotech Ltd