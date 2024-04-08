Mitra Creative Celebrates the Launch of New Queue Associates Website

"We're thrilled about our new website! It showcases Queue Associates' explosive growth and our amazing journey with Mitra Creative." -- Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue Associates Post this

Mitra Creative worked closely with Queue Associates' executive and marketing teams, including Jeffrey Goldstein, Queue's co-founder and Global Managing Director; Erika Williams, a Queue Director who co-produced the site internally; and Sara Courtemanche, the Global Marketing Coordinator who offered visual and brand guidance and created supporting visual assets.

This website replaces previous Queue Associates sites developed by and in collaboration with Mitra Creative. It updates the Microsoft brand alignment and represents a transformation to a future-looking brand and digital presence. It has been revolutionized graphically, is easy to navigate, and offers an expansive portfolio of resources. These include concise descriptions and clear calls to action for Queue's Microsoft Dynamics 365 and related services.

The site's new features and content include industry insights, customer stories, podcasts, webinars, partner spotlights, key executive profiles, worldwide location showcases—demonstrating Queue's multicontinental presence, international licensing, and 24x7 support tailored to each geography—and access to purchase Queue's service and product bundles through Microsoft AppSource. The site also leverages advanced global data privacy services and accessibility best practices.

Jeffrey Goldstein said, "We're thrilled with the launch, reflecting our growth and months of effort. Queue Associates has enjoyed a 15-year partnership with Mitra Creative. Its co-founder Karl Ufert and his team's co-branding expertise with Microsoft transformed the project into a meaningful learning experience." He continued, "This effort demonstrates our commitment to client success and our unique position and visibility in the global market as a premier Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions provider."

"Queue's new website is a vibrant, business conversion-focused platform that will provide great value to the company's current and prospective clients, Microsoft, other partners, job seekers, distributors, journalists, and members of the greater Microsoft ecosystem," said Ufert. "We all learned a lot throughout the creation of Queue's new site and brand, and we especially applaud Jeff, Erika, and Sara on the Queue team for their stewardship and collaboration."

Ufert also praised the efforts of Queue's and Mitra's team. "Everyone worked very hard on the project and brought an exceptional outcome. Beyond Queue's outstanding team and project leadership and support, on my team, I'd like to offer great praise to Frank Louvis, Mitra's CTO, who tirelessly produced a fantastic product, and Alex Polanco, our Creative Director, for his vision and core designs."

