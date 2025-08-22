Mitra9 Leads the Industry as Florida Bans Synthetic 7-OH Statewide

Mitra9 was founded on the principle that mitragynine, the primary active alkaloid in kratom, should be delivered in a way that is safe, consistent, and trustworthy. Post this

7-Hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) occurs naturally in kratom but only in trace levels. The rise of synthetic concentrations in the market created safety concerns for regulators and consumers alike. From the beginning, Mitra9 has formulated its products to keep 7-OH at near-negligible levels—averaging less than 0.003% by weight, far below Florida's 1% threshold. Every batch is validated by third-party testing, ensuring consistency, transparency, and unmatched product integrity.

Mitra9: Ahead of the Curve

"Mitra9 was founded on the principle that mitragynine, the primary active alkaloid in kratom, should be delivered in a way that is safe, consistent, and trustworthy," said Dallas Vasquez, Co-Founder of Mitra9. "Florida's decision confirms what has guided us from day one: providing products that exceed the highest standards of quality, well before regulations required it. We're proud to have set the benchmark for the industry."

Leadership Through Education

Mitra9 remains committed to educating consumers, retailers, and regulators on the differences between synthetic and naturally occurring compounds. By raising awareness and setting standards, the company ensures safe access to plant-based wellness products while advancing the future of the category.

To learn more about kava, kratom, and Mitra9's role in responsible education, visit https://mitra-9.com/pages/faq.

About Mitra9

Mitra9 is a leader in functional refreshment, offering mitragynine- and kava-based products designed to support modern wellness and social rituals. Available in more than 30,000 retail locations and trusted by a growing customer base, Mitra9 combines proven functionality with exceptional flavor—establishing a new standard in wellness products.

