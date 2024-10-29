MITRPAK Introduces New Rigid Set Screw Couplings for Spiral Bevel Gear Drives

"We engineered these couplings to the same stringent standards as our gear drives. By using the same high-quality materials and precision design, we've created a coupling that fits seamlessly and enhances the overall performance of our right-angle drives in tough industrial applications." Post this

Developed for applications where durability, corrosion resistance, and precision are critical, these couplings offer engineers a solution that integrates seamlessly with MITRPAK gear drives. Suitable for use in food processing, washdown environments, and any application requiring high-strength components, the Rigid Set Screw Couplings ensure optimal torque transmission, alignment accuracy, and long-term reliability.

"We engineered these couplings to the same stringent standards as our gear drives," said Engineering Director Rick Caponi. "By using the same high-quality materials and precision design, we've created a coupling that fits seamlessly and enhances the overall performance of our right-angle drives in tough industrial applications."

MITRPAK is a leading provider of precision-engineered spiral bevel right angle gear drives and associated components, widely used in industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, marine, and industrial automation. Known for their durability, precision, and compact design, MITRPAK gear drives are trusted by engineers and OEMs worldwide for applications where reliability and performance are paramount. Their corrosion-resistant stainless steel construction makes them ideal for harsh environments, including washdown and chemical exposure, ensuring long-term functionality and minimal maintenance. MITRPAK's products are the top choice for industries that demand high-strength, precision components with proven reliability.

