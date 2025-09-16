Mitsubishi Motors North America Selects Impel to Provide AI-Powered Sales, Chat, and Merchandising Capabilities to All US Retailers

"By combining enterprise-grade intelligent merchandising and conversational AI, we're helping OEMs and their dealers to create a more cohesive customer retail experience that drives conversion, builds loyalty, and sets the standard for the future of automotive retail." Post this

"As consumer expectations evolve, OEMs are redefining what it means to deliver a connected, consistent brand experience across the retail network," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "This partnership reflects Mitsubishi's forward-looking commitment to equipping its dealers with AI that's secure, scalable, and deeply aligned with both brand and business objectives. And our industry-first Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture ensures brand-compliant, contextually accurate responses while giving OEMs the flexibility to customize messaging to reflect their unique brand voice. By combining enterprise-grade intelligent merchandising and conversational AI, we're helping OEMs and their dealers to create a more cohesive customer retail experience that drives conversion, builds loyalty, and sets the standard for the future of automotive retail."

Impel's Automotive AI Operating System is an enterprise-grade, vertically trained platform built specifically for automotive retail. Unlike open-source large language models (LLMs), Impel blends leading foundational LLMs with proprietary, domain-specific models, industry training data, and a robust Automotive Optimization Layer. And with Impel's AI Knowledge Bank, dealers can customize the AI to reflect their unique services, offerings, policies, and more. This architecture ensures accurate, brand-compliant, business-aligned responses that drive dealership and OEM goals. Additionally, Impel's AI-powered merchandising suite brings inventory to life with VIN-specific feature showcases, interactive walkarounds, full-motion video, adaptive 3D environments, F&I product education, and more—elevating digital experiences and driving deeper consumer engagement.

"Impel's AI Operating System has delivered a more than 10x ROI on our investment, delivering a 30% increase in showroom appointment set rates and a 20% increase in show rates," said Paul Hepp, Director of Digital Marketing & Internet Sales at O'Brien Auto Team, a Mitsubishi Motors dealership in Normal, Ill. "The webchat and lead management applications work seamlessly in the background to pre-qualify, convert, and schedule customers, and the digital merchandising has noticeably increased shopper engagement and conversions on our VDPs. It's made a real difference in both efficiency and results."

With this powerful combination of automotive-specific capabilities, Impel delivers unmatched engagement, conversion, accuracy, and consistency for customers and dealers alike, while preventing the errors and safety risks that plague generalized models.

Certified as 100% co-op eligible and available to all U.S. Mitsubishi Motors dealerships, Impel's solutions are designed to help retailers strengthen customer satisfaction and drive greater operational efficiency at scale.

About Impel

Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and marketplaces the industry's most advanced AI Operating System. Its end-to-end omnichannel platform leverages proprietary behavioral data and AI technology to deliver personalized sales, service, and marketing experiences across the entire customer journey. To date, Impel has delivered over 33 billion consumer interactions, influencing more than $8 billion in sales and service revenue across 53 countries. Learn more at impel.ai.

Media Contact

Alexis Cardona, Impel, 1 8443846735, [email protected], https://impel.ai/

SOURCE Impel