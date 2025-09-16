Mitsubishi Motors North America Selects Impel to Provide AI-Powered Sales, Chat, and Merchandising Capabilities to All US Retailers

First-of-its-kind certification for Mitsubishi Motors provides dealers access to Impel's industry-leading Automotive AI Operating System
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impel, the global leader in AI solutions for the automotive industry, announced today that its Chat AI, Sales AI, and Merchandising AI solutions have been certified by Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA)'s Managed Services Program, Mitsubishi Digital Solutions (MiDS). Together, these applications are key components of Impel's Automotive AI Operating System, the industry's only fully integrated platform for managing the complete customer lifecycle. In addition to the Company's Conversational AI products, Merchandising AI delivers dynamic, media-rich experiences through tools such as 360° WalkArounds, Feature Tour, AI Image Enhancement, AI Virtual Booth, Video Tour, and F&I Advantage. MMNA's U.S. dealer partners are eligible to receive 100% co-op reimbursement for Impel products when they enroll through the MiDS program.
As economic conditions fluctuate, automotive retailers face increasing pressure to drive greater operational efficiency. Dealers need more than automation - they need AI that actively drives engagement, conversion, and retention. With this certification, Mitsubishi dealer partners can now engage every website visitor and digital lead with interactive vehicle merchandising and personalized, humanlike conversations across chat, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and more - all seamlessly integrated with dealership inventory feeds and CRM workflows. With automated appointment scheduling, shopper pre-qualification, and persistent long-term follow-up, Impel helps dealers convert more leads and streamline operations while delivering a consistent, high-quality concierge experience around the clock.
"As consumer expectations evolve, OEMs are redefining what it means to deliver a connected, consistent brand experience across the retail network," said Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO of Impel. "This partnership reflects Mitsubishi's forward-looking commitment to equipping its dealers with AI that's secure, scalable, and deeply aligned with both brand and business objectives. And our industry-first Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture ensures brand-compliant, contextually accurate responses while giving OEMs the flexibility to customize messaging to reflect their unique brand voice. By combining enterprise-grade intelligent merchandising and conversational AI, we're helping OEMs and their dealers to create a more cohesive customer retail experience that drives conversion, builds loyalty, and sets the standard for the future of automotive retail."
Impel's Automotive AI Operating System is an enterprise-grade, vertically trained platform built specifically for automotive retail. Unlike open-source large language models (LLMs), Impel blends leading foundational LLMs with proprietary, domain-specific models, industry training data, and a robust Automotive Optimization Layer. And with Impel's AI Knowledge Bank, dealers can customize the AI to reflect their unique services, offerings, policies, and more. This architecture ensures accurate, brand-compliant, business-aligned responses that drive dealership and OEM goals. Additionally, Impel's AI-powered merchandising suite brings inventory to life with VIN-specific feature showcases, interactive walkarounds, full-motion video, adaptive 3D environments, F&I product education, and more—elevating digital experiences and driving deeper consumer engagement.
"Impel's AI Operating System has delivered a more than 10x ROI on our investment, delivering a 30% increase in showroom appointment set rates and a 20% increase in show rates," said Paul Hepp, Director of Digital Marketing & Internet Sales at O'Brien Auto Team, a Mitsubishi Motors dealership in Normal, Ill. "The webchat and lead management applications work seamlessly in the background to pre-qualify, convert, and schedule customers, and the digital merchandising has noticeably increased shopper engagement and conversions on our VDPs. It's made a real difference in both efficiency and results."
With this powerful combination of automotive-specific capabilities, Impel delivers unmatched engagement, conversion, accuracy, and consistency for customers and dealers alike, while preventing the errors and safety risks that plague generalized models.
Certified as 100% co-op eligible and available to all U.S. Mitsubishi Motors dealerships, Impel's solutions are designed to help retailers strengthen customer satisfaction and drive greater operational efficiency at scale.
About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and marketplaces the industry's most advanced AI Operating System. Its end-to-end omnichannel platform leverages proprietary behavioral data and AI technology to deliver personalized sales, service, and marketing experiences across the entire customer journey. To date, Impel has delivered over 33 billion consumer interactions, influencing more than $8 billion in sales and service revenue across 53 countries. Learn more at impel.ai.
Media Contact
Alexis Cardona, Impel, 1 8443846735, [email protected], https://impel.ai/
SOURCE Impel
Share this article