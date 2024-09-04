Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America and Nobias Therapeutics Announce Completion of AI Collaboration to Further Understanding of Autism Spectrum Disorder

"Our collaboration with MTPA brought together their team's expertise in neurobiology and early development with Nobias' focus on pediatrics and ability to derive novel insights from unique access to proprietary datasets," said Patrick Dougherty, CEO of Nobias Therapeutics. Post this

ASD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that is characterized by impairment in verbal and non-verbal communication skills, difficulty with social interactions and restricted and/or repetitive patterns of behavior or interests.¹ A study evaluating the prevalence of ASD in eight-year-old children found that in the US one in 36 is estimated to have ASD.²

Nobias' proprietary AI technology, the Nobias Workbench™, distills disease drivers and optimal points for therapeutic intervention from rich clinical and genetic datasets. Under the collaboration, MTPA and Nobias used the Nobias Workbench™ to obtain a deeper understanding of ASD. The goal was to identify biological insights that could potentially lead to the discovery of therapeutic targets for the treatment of ASD.

"Our collaboration with MTPA brought together their team's expertise in neurobiology and early development with Nobias' focus on pediatrics and ability to derive novel insights from unique access to proprietary datasets," said Patrick Dougherty, CEO of Nobias Therapeutics. "It was an honor to work with MTPA to enhance understanding of ASD and potentially help bring new therapeutic discoveries to patients."

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to develop and advance our pipeline as well as commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit http://www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About Nobias Therapeutics

Nobias Therapeutics is a pediatrics-first biotechnology company with a focus on genetically-defined rare diseases. Guided by deep analysis of unique clinical and genetic datasets, Nobias is developing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics with the potential to be life-changing treatments for children and adolescents facing a broad range of debilitating disorders. Nobias recently reported positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of NB-001, a treatment for the neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome. To learn more, please visit http://www.nobiastx.com and follow Nobias Therapeutics on LinkedIn.

