Mitsui USA Selects Valizant for Global Cloud-based Inventory and Order Management Solution

Given ongoing growth of Mitsui & Co. businesses in North America and globally, Mitsui USA required a more elastic and user-friendly system to manage orders and inventory for its multiple companies and affiliates. This initiative is fully aligned with, and driven by, Mitsui & Co.'s digital transformation commitment leveraging digital tools to reduce costs and grow revenue through efficiency improvement and optimization via more powerful and capable operational technology.

"We chose Valizant to work alongside Mitsui USA because they are a trusted partner of many years with deep knowledge of our business and can provide the best-in-class technology we need to support the next generation of requirements and bring even more value to our customers," said Ikuo Hayashi, CTO of Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. "This platform is an important step in transforming Mitsui business processes and accelerating the growth of Mitsui's core trading businesses."

"Our extensive experience working with Mitsui USA and the strength of the solutions we have built on the Anaplan platform enable us to quickly implement this technology allowing Mitsui USA users access to all the information they need to more efficiently manage their global supply chains," said Valizant CEO Ed Lewis.

About Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc.

With a long history in the United States, Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. Mitsui & Co. pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. More information on Mitsui USA may be found at http://www.mitsui.com/us.

About Valizant

Valizant transforms supply chain planning for companies enabling greater alignment to customer demand and business objectives. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result is an always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimize actions to meet customer demand, execute planning policy and explore scenarios for upside alternatives. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information, visit http://www.valizant.com.

