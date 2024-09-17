Miva, Inc. Announces Partnership with Square, a Preferred Payment Partner for Omnichannel Merchants

"[Miva's] partnership with Square gives merchants the ability to offer a world-class checkout experience with built-in security, fraud prevention, and analytics tools that both delights customers and makes it easy to manage payments." Post this

The partnership between Miva and Square brings together robust ecommerce capabilities with seamless omnichannel payment processing, empowering merchants to streamline their online and in-store operations. With Square's trusted payment solutions integrated with the Miva platform, merchants can enjoy simplified management of transactions, improved cash flow, and enhanced customer experiences.

Miva's ecommerce platform has long delivered powerful checkout functionality for online sellers. By partnering with Square as a Preferred Payment Partner, Miva gives online sellers even more ways to grow their businesses and offer a superior checkout experience to shoppers, leveraging Square's omnichannel capabilities to seamlessly integrate online and offline sales channels.

