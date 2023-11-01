Miva, Inc. Empowers Ecommerce Teams With Launch of Miva 10.08

Miva's latest release includes updates to help merchants streamline operations, grow revenue, and deliver outstanding shopping experiences for customers.
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, has released version 10.08 of its ecommerce platform. The release provides new features and improvements which enhance the speed, flexibility, and effectiveness of online businesses, including streamlined development and more robust fraud protection. The release is available now for all merchants on the Miva platform.
Miva 10.08 makes it easier than ever for developers and marketers to create and manage outstanding website content with Version Branching, which makes everyday site changes easy, safe, and flexible, regardless of technical skill level. Users are empowered to create and manage all-new pages, page content, or email templates without impacting any previous work or live pages on the site.
Version 10.08 also introduces more security protection with Decision Manager support for CyberSource payments. This feature uses machine learning capabilities to help merchants automatically recognize good, bad, and new transactions when using the CyberSource gateway. Other improvements include additional API support, enhanced PII (Personally Identifiable Information) security, PA-DSS compliance support, and enhancements to coupons and payments.
Miva's ecommerce platform supports streamlined operations, advanced revenue-driving features, and the flexibility to tailor ecommerce websites for complex businesses and their customers. The 10.08 release improves the effectiveness of online selling, while giving merchants more control over how they build and deliver shopping experiences.
Miva CEO Rick Wilson celebrated the enhanced ease-of-use and productivity this release will bring to Miva merchants. "Miva's aim is to help online sellers cut operational costs and sell more," said Wilson. "Our latest release delivers the advanced ecommerce efficiency, speed, and effectiveness our platform is known for."
To learn more about the Miva ecommerce platform, visit: https://www.miva.com/
