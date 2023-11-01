Miva, Inc. Empowers Ecommerce Teams With Launch of Miva 10.08

"Miva's aim is to help online sellers cut operational costs and sell more. Our latest release delivers the advanced ecommerce efficiency, speed, and effectiveness our platform is known for." - Rick Wilson, CEO Post this

Version 10.08 also introduces more security protection with Decision Manager support for CyberSource payments. This feature uses machine learning capabilities to help merchants automatically recognize good, bad, and new transactions when using the CyberSource gateway. Other improvements include additional API support, enhanced PII (Personally Identifiable Information) security, PA-DSS compliance support, and enhancements to coupons and payments.

Miva's ecommerce platform supports streamlined operations, advanced revenue-driving features, and the flexibility to tailor ecommerce websites for complex businesses and their customers. The 10.08 release improves the effectiveness of online selling, while giving merchants more control over how they build and deliver shopping experiences.

Miva CEO Rick Wilson celebrated the enhanced ease-of-use and productivity this release will bring to Miva merchants. "Miva's aim is to help online sellers cut operational costs and sell more," said Wilson. "Our latest release delivers the advanced ecommerce efficiency, speed, and effectiveness our platform is known for."

To learn more about the Miva ecommerce platform, visit: https://www.miva.com/

