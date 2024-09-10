Miva, Inc. Launches Miva 10.10 with Powerful Enhancements to Streamline Ecommerce Site Management

"Miva 10.10 is all about giving merchants the tools they need to enhance their site's functionality while simplifying everyday management," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "These updates empower our clients to grow their businesses more effectively." Post this

Online sellers can streamline the site update process by using Markdown and seeing a preview of changes in real-time, which allows for quicker and more accurate page building.

A new tool simplifies content creation, making it easier to style text, even for those with limited technical expertise.

Merchants can create reusable content pieces, which they can easily manage and update across multiple pages, saving time and resources.

Websites stay clean and organized with expandable content sections, enhancing the user experience by making information more accessible without overwhelming the page layout.

Flexible display options enhance product presentation, helping merchants better engage customers and increase sales.

Beyond these enhancements, Miva 10.10 also introduces new capabilities for automotive aftermarket sites, ensuring customers can confidently select compatible parts, and integrates advanced marketing tools for more effective email and SMS campaigns.

"Miva 10.10 is all about giving merchants the tools they need to enhance their site's functionality while simplifying everyday management," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "These updates empower our clients to grow their businesses more effectively."

Miva 10.10 reaffirms Miva's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools that help online sellers streamline operations, deliver outstanding customer experiences, and drive growth. For more information about Miva 10.10, visit: https://www.miva.com/

