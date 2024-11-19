Miva, Inc. Launches Miva 10.11 with New Precision Tools to Enhance Ecommerce Control

New features give online sellers tools for precise pricing, accurate weight management, and flexible fee applications to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider, has released version 10.11 of its ecommerce platform. This update introduces tools that give online sellers greater control over pricing, shipping weight accuracy, and the management of additional fees, making it easier to deliver clear, flexible, and optimized experiences for their customers.
Miva 10.11's precision price and weight calculations are designed to integrate seamlessly with ERP systems, providing up to 16 digits of accuracy (8 digits to the left of the decimal place and 8 to the right) for pricing and weight measurements. This level of detail is imperative for B2B ecommerce sellers handling large orders with volume pricing impacts.
Key advancements in the Miva 10.11 release include:
- Sellers can now set pricing with accuracy down to $0.00000001, ideal for industries with detailed pricing requirements, like industrial parts.
- Miva 10.11 enables weight measurements smaller than two decimal places, leading to more precise shipping rates and better order reliability.
- A newly updated module provides flexible fee applications, giving Miva clients control over taxability and other rules, all aimed at improving the checkout process.
"With Miva 10.11, we're giving our merchants precision tools that make running their business smoother and more efficient without adding complexity," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "These updates provide the control our clients need to focus on growth and deliver what their customers need with confidence."
The latest release underscores Miva's commitment to equipping online sellers with tools to improve precision, boost customer satisfaction, and enhance business efficiency. For more information about Miva 10.11, visit: https://www.miva.com.
About Miva, Inc.
Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
Media Contact
Lisandra Ramos, Miva, Inc., (858) 490-2570, [email protected], https://www.miva.com/
SOURCE Miva, Inc.
Share this article