Miva, Inc. Launches Miva 10.11 with New Precision Tools to Enhance Ecommerce Control

Key advancements in the Miva 10.11 release include:

Sellers can now set pricing with accuracy down to $0.00000001 , ideal for industries with detailed pricing requirements, like industrial parts.

, ideal for industries with detailed pricing requirements, like industrial parts. Miva 10.11 enables weight measurements smaller than two decimal places, leading to more precise shipping rates and better order reliability.

A newly updated module provides flexible fee applications, giving Miva clients control over taxability and other rules, all aimed at improving the checkout process.

"With Miva 10.11, we're giving our merchants precision tools that make running their business smoother and more efficient without adding complexity," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "These updates provide the control our clients need to focus on growth and deliver what their customers need with confidence."

The latest release underscores Miva's commitment to equipping online sellers with tools to improve precision, boost customer satisfaction, and enhance business efficiency. For more information about Miva 10.11, visit: https://www.miva.com.

About Miva, Inc.

Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.

Media Contact

Lisandra Ramos, Miva, Inc., (858) 490-2570, [email protected], https://www.miva.com/

SOURCE Miva, Inc.