Miva, Inc. Named a 'Top Ecommerce Solution' in New 2024 Paradigm B2B Report

The Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) participants are evaluated on 38 objective criteria of value to today's B2B buyer. In the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), Miva took home medals in 9 of 12 categories in the evaluation:

Ability to Execute – Gold

Customer Service & Support – Gold

Content & Data Management – Gold (Advancing from Bronze in 2023)

Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) – Gold

Promotions Management – Gold

Vision & Strategy – Silver

Sales & Channel Enablement – Silver

Transaction Management – Silver

Integrations, Operations, & Infrastructure – Silver

"Miva is particularly well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for an affordable and reliable solution that is highly customizable (especially for strong sales enablement and quoting capability) delivered by a company that goes the extra mile for customer service and support," said Andy Hoar, CEO of Paradigm B2B in The Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition).

For more information or to download a free copy of Miva's results from the 2024 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition), visit: https://www.miva.com/paradigm-b2b-2024

About Miva, Inc.

Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com

