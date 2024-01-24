Miva, Inc. Strengthens Platform for B2B, Automotive, and Industrial Supply With Quick Order

Miva's Quick Order brings user-friendly and versatile bulk buying functionality to industries in need of hassle-free purchasing solutions.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, has today announced the release of Quick Order, a major new addition to the Miva platform. Quick Order was designed with B2B stores—particularly those in the automotive and industrial supply sectors—in mind, bringing the versatility of CSV and text imports into a user-friendly search feature that makes self-serve bulk buying easy.
"Miva has long been the leader in building Quick Order pages for our B2B customers, but prior to this release all of them were built to spec, the game changer here is this is now a No-Code Point and Click solution that encompasses all the expertise we have around building this feature to maximize revenue for our clients," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva, Inc., "For merchants that frequently sell in bulk, Quick Order streamlines the bulk buying process by letting buyers find products their way, whether that's searching for keywords or inputting specific product codes and quantities. The result is a faster and hassle-free bulk buying experience that buyers can manage themselves with ease."
Miva's ecommerce platform has long delivered powerful functionality for B2B, automotive, and industrial supply sellers. The release of Quick Order represents a strong move by Miva to set a new standard for what easy and streamlined purchasing looks like for these industries.
To learn more about the Miva ecommerce platform, visit: https://www.miva.com/
Media Contact
Hannah Steffensen, Miva, Inc., (858) 490-2570, [email protected], https://www.miva.com/
SOURCE Miva, Inc.
Share this article