Miva Merchants See Single Biggest Sales Day in Miva History on Cyber Monday 2023

Observing that website speed is the single biggest driver of increased GMV and growth for online sellers, Miva has built an ecommerce platform that delivers fast, flexible websites that drive conversions, minimize the risk of cart abandonment, and delight shoppers.

"Website speed is especially important during the hectic holiday season," said Wilson, "We want to be spending this time with our families, not waiting on a website. If a page is slow to load or isn't working shoppers are going to take their business elsewhere immediately. That's why we are absolutely focused on frictionless shopping and delivering the fastest site speed in the business—so both shoppers and sellers can spend less time waiting and worrying and more time celebrating."

About Miva, Inc.

Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.

