Miva Named Among 2024 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation for 7th Consecutive Year

[Miva is] honored to be recognized for the seventh year in a row, which reflects the dedication of our team and our focus on creating an environment where employees are encouraged to grow and innovate.

Miva's employee-first initiatives include flexible work schedules, professional growth opportunities, and a culture that values diversity and inclusion, making it a standout in the competitive field of ecommerce technology.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program, hosted by the National Association for Business Resources, identifies companies that excel in employee relations, work-life balance, diversity, retention, and more. Miva's recognition for the seventh consecutive year reflects its consistent excellence in adapting to the evolving needs of its workforce while pushing the boundaries of ecommerce innovation.

